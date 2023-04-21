



Happy birthday (Apr. 21): The adrenaline of romance will come in many forms. You'll fall in love with ideas, activities and stories. An act of surrender will allow you to move with the flow of life better than ever. You'll make important decisions. If you're single, it's a good time to play the field and connect with many different people.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You'll go back and forth, deciding what to do. To some extent, this is a show. You already know; you just don't want to hurt anyone's feelings with your decisiveness. Your excellent character shines. Even as you are unaware, you beam.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): To look back and note your failings is to invite self-doubt. To look back and focus on your accomplishments is to invite confidence. Neither will help you now. The best way is not to think of yourself at all. Get into action. Onward.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Envy can be helpful if properly utilized. Envy teaches you what you want. When you get those pangs, take them as a sign there's something in the scene that is also meant for you. What do you have to do to make it happen?

CANCER (June 22-July 22): There are those who provide tension just to watch people strain. It lets them know they are in charge. If people aren't suffering, they don't feel powerful. Be aware. This is their move. What's yours?

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): When people react in a positive way, it makes you feel good about what you're contributing. But it's nothing compared to the feeling you get when people are proactively driving their good opinion of you into a tangible form. How wonderful.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): What's good for you doesn't usually taste like candy, but today it might. It's great when the things that bring you pleasure also bring you strength and the ability for physical activity you enjoy.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Document your moments. You won't always be looking through this window or walking in this place. What you capture will help future you quite a lot in ways that would be impossible to understand now.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Compromise is essential to life and relationships, and you're often better for the effort. But if you find yourself having to compromise every little step of the way, it's the sign of a bad fit.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You become part of whatever you're experiencing, and it becomes a part of you — a truth you'll feel today and that just may change your mind and involvement with certain environments.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Your personal experience with a full range of human error coupled with the disappointment it has caused you will make it all the more difficult for you to believe the best in others ... and yet, believe the best you will. Commendable.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You don't have to do anything to lighten up. You're already like a balloon on a tether. You're already floating, but if you want to go higher, you need to get free of the anchor.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You'll have the advantage of a head start, but don't rely on it. Think of the tortoise and the hare. Be careful not to run too fast and tire yourself out. Make sure you pace yourself and avoid distractions.

THOUGHTS FOR A MERCURY RETROGRADE: The reason to trust life isn't because life is inherently trustworthy. It's not. The reason to trust life is that it takes less energy, and you're going to need that energy when life is hard. Furthermore, if you're too obsessed with making things go according to plan, you won't leave much room for serendipity to swoop in and give you a twirl.



