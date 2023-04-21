Hot Springs assistant chief addresses Civil Service Commission

Hot Springs Police Chief Billy Hrvatin introduced new Assistant Chief Shaun Roach to the Civil Service Commission on Wednesday.

Roach is in his 28th year with the department and worked as a lieutenant in the professional standards division prior to his April 15 promotion. Hrvatin was promoted to chief March 30. He had served as interim chief since January and was assistant chief prior to Chris Chapmond's resignation.

Chapmond left the chief's position after being appointed director of the state Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training in January.

"I think (Roach) is the longest-tenured sworn employee that we have," Hrvatin told commissioners. "He has a lot of experience and knowledge. He's worked in multiple capacities in pretty much every division in the department. He'll be my right hand. I know he and I will work well together. We have for a lot of years."

Roach addressed the Hot Springs Board of Directors on Tuesday and said he appreciates the trust Hrvatin has placed in him.

"It's a very important role," Roach said. "My goal is to support his administration the best I can, as well as the great men and women we have supporting our community."

The Civil Service Commission oversees most police and fire promotions, conducting test and interviewing applicants, but the city said it's the chief's prerogative to name an assistant chief. The hiring of the chief is also outside the commission's scope. The selection is at the discretion of the city manager.