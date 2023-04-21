Marcos Edson Goncalves Dias, head of security for the president of Brazil, was removed after surveillance video showed him in the national palace as rioters trashed it while demanding the president's ouster as he milled about and opened doors rather than arresting people.

Ron van Dartel, a diplomat just appointed to promote Dutch involvement in the reconstruction of Ukraine, stepped down over remarks he made in a new book, including, "Ukrainians are also Russians. We must not forget that. That is the reality."

John Unsalan of Orlando, Fla., and a Belarus national were charged with violating U.S. sanctions in a scheme that involved purchasing $150 million in steelmaking materials from an exiled Ukrainian oligarch accused of funding Russian-backed separatist groups.

Karl Green of Koller auction house in Zurich said, "It's a fair price for the dino; I hope it's going to be shown somewhere in public," as about 300 Tyrannosaurus rex bones dug up from three sites in the U.S. and assembled into a single skeleton sold for $5.3 million.

Raymond McGuire of Hawaii's Forestry and Wildlife Division said, "We're not anti-cat, but ... we need to address it," as authorities cited two women on charges of harming nene, an endangered species of geese, by feeding feral cats in a shopping center parking lot.

Brandon Johnson, Chicago's mayor-elect, referenced the contentious relationship between the nation's third-largest city and the rest of the state, telling the General Assembly, "There's more than enough for everybody in the state of Illinois."

William Rowles of the Clark County, Nev., district attorney's office said he'll seek the maximum of 55 years in prison for a Las Vegas teenager who pleaded guilty as an adult to charges that he attacked a teacher and left her unconscious.

John Tate II, former chairman of the Wisconsin Parole Commission and a former alderman in Racine, was hit with a felony charge over negotiating the terms of his employment for a city position after approving creation of the job.

Stephanie Rapkin of Shorewood, Wis., a white lawyer, faces up to 90 days in jail and a $1,000 fine after being convicted of spitting on a Black high school student during an anti-racism march, and she's charged separately with kneeing a police officer in the groin.