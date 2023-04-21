Who is responsible?

My most recent letter to Voices pointed out why the Arkansas Public Service Commission, which has considerable power to oversee and regulate utilities in our state, must share a lot of the blame for the recent high natural gas bills from Summit Utilities. The commission approved the acquisition of CenterPoint's operations by an obviously ill-prepared company and allowed the steep rate hikes that led to the high bills. If the commission had done its homework, it should have been able to foresee the operational issues and to better control the rate increases.

Simply put, the Public Service Commission has failed to do its job, to "ensure that ... rates are just and reasonable," as its mission statement reads. That failure leads to the question: Who makes sure the commission is doing its job, i.e., who is the boss of the commission?

The most obvious answer is that the governor is responsible, since she appoints the commissioners, but there has been absolutely no indication that she is even aware of these issues. Maybe that's because she's been too busy campaigning for Trump's vice presidential selection.

That leaves one other possibility: the state Legislature. It was the Legislature that established the commission years ago, so that means it has the authority to oversee its behavior. Congress has oversight committees that oversee our federal agencies. Arkansas needs a similar structure and it sorely needs to be effective.

BILL BRUTON

Little Rock

Tackle issues, please

Enough about Trump!

At a recent evening political meeting we decided to not mention that guy more than once in that the courts were now dealing with his incivility. Our concentration would be on issues. The entire evening could have been spent on just a few ... even one, such as the economy. So much could be said about the banking industry, factors influencing recession such as consumer spending, interest rates and the GDP. But, no ... we decided to stretch out a starter discussion list of issues for public reflection.

Here goes ... there is no particular order here: gun control, health care, pro-choice, crime/police, population variables, border control/immigration, global warming, terrorism, taxes, national debt, national resources, book banning, transportation, infrastructure, energy, international relations, war, student-loan forgiveness, child care, drugs, abortion, education reform, Christian nationalism, social justice, racism, LGBTQ, death penalty, international law, civil rights, paying student athletes, judicial ethics, mifepristone, euthanasia ...

We could have been hung up on any one of these issues, and there are so many issues within issues, but meetings have endings. What are your issues? Your priorities? Your viewpoints?

When one stops to think of all the concerns people have and how a politician must deal with them, the complexities are nearly overwhelming. Before I vote, I will spend time looking into the history, character, and quality of the candidate I select for office. I just know there are good and able people out there willing to take on the issues and the people.

P.L. GUSTAFSON

Hot Springs Village