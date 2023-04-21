LIVE! Music: Tyler Childers, Walker Hayes perform in Rogers this weekend

Music will ring forth from the Walmart AMP in Rogers once again this weekend. Today Walker Hayes with openers Ingrid Andress and BRELAND perform at 6:30 p.m., and Tyler Childers performs a sold-out show Saturday. Openers are Charley Crockett & Wayne Graham. Just this week, the AMP added Boy George with Howard Jones and Berlin to the summer music series that includes Sting, Snoop Dogg, Eric Church, Jason Aldean, ZZ Top, the Outlaw Music Festival and so much more. Check out waltonartscenter.org/AMP for listings and ticket information.

ELSEWHERE

Mildenhall, Phantom Sam and Cosmic Cream perform at 9 p.m. today at Kingfish, 262 N. School Ave. in Fayetteville.

The Hardtops play at 5:30 p.m. and Conner Smith with MacKenzie Carpenter perform at 9 p.m. today; The Ultimate Prince Tribute begins at 8:30 p.m. Saturday; Rebirth Brass Band and Noah Richmond's Little Monster perform at 8 p.m. Sunday at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

Lucero performs at 7:30 p.m. today and Shakey Graves perform at 7:30 p.m. April 30 at JJ's Live, 3615 N. Steele Blvd. in Fayetteville. jjslive.com.

Held Tight and Ghost Hollow perform an all-ages show at 8 p.m. Saturday at Iron Horse Records, 610 Main St. in Van Buren.

Hero-Fest (free live music) starts at 7 p.m. today with Sleep Clinic, The Salesman, Sabertooth, Fight Dream and FaceDancer; then at 7 p.m. Saturday with Stash Hag, OxyToxin, Tao of Lucy, Mildenhall and Turquoise Tiger at Hero's, 1002 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith. facebook.com/DiveInHeros/events.

Squirrel Jam Fourth Sunday Music Night starts at 5 p.m. Sunday for singers, pickers, toe tappers and musicians of all calibers and even if they just do a little toe-tapping and hand-clapping. Songs are familiar favorites with lyrics and chord projected on ta big screen. Free. Ozark Folkways, 22733 U.S. 71 North. ozarkfolkways.org

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com