LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas at Georgia Game 2

Today at 4:17 p.m.
Arkansas pitcher Will McEntire (41) celebrates with catcher Hudson Polk after recording the final out of a 6-1 victory over Louisiana Tech on Saturday, March 11, 2023, in Fayetteville. McEntire pitched a complete game.

Pregame:

Arkansas is looking to avoid its first series loss since March 25 at LSU. The Razorbacks dropped Game 1 against the Bulldogs 6-5 after stranding the winning run on first in the ninth inning.

The Razorbacks will be without relief pitcher Brady Tygart who was questionable to make his return from an arm injury this weekend. Senior outfielder Jared Wegner has also been ruled out for this weekend while he recovers from a hairline fracture in his thumb.

Pitching Matchup: Arkansas RHP Will McEntire (5-1, 5.20 ERA) vs. Georgia LHP Charlie Goldstein (1-1, 5.67 ERA)

Arkansas lineup:

1. Josenberger CF

2. McLaughlin DH

3. Bohrofen LF

4. Cali 3B

5. Diggs RF

6. Stovall 2B

7. Coll SS

8. Slavens 1B

9. Polk C

