‘Macbeth’ ready to rule post-apocalyptic world this weekend at Don Tyson School

The Theater Department at Don Tyson School of Innovation will round out its 2022-23 season with Shakespeare's classic tragedy, "Macbeth."

Macbeth is tempted by a prophecy and encouraged by his wife ever deeper into his own dark ambition, as he murders his way to the throne in a post-apocalyptic world.

"One of my seniors, Tobi Edwards -- who plays Angus in the production -- likes to cosplay and jokingly made a comment about having some armor made out of license plates," says theater teacher Kevin Cohea. "We made jokes about Mad Mac (a la Mad Max) and it just stuck.

"The more we thought about it, the more we took it seriously. Before we knew it, Tobi was bolting together more license plate armor for us. The downfall and breaking down of society mirrors the downfall of Macbeth and the breaking down of his sanity. A world following the apocalypse would probably revert back to a feudal system with thanes and kings. It might revert back to a world of superstitions and destiny. Post-apocalyptia for Macbeth just made sense."

FAQ

'Macbeth'

WHEN -- 6:30 p.m. today & Saturday

WHERE -- Pat Ellison Performing Arts Center at the Don Tyson School of Innovation, 2667 Hylton Road in Springdale

COST -- $5-$10 at the door

INFO -- Email kcohea@springdale.org