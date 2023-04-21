Market the church outside 4 walls

Unity with God, Church and Community is vital for Christians to embrace and live out this concept (word of God) in our everyday lives for the achievement (the higher calling) of God.

We should be reaching outside of our comfort zones for the betterment for the church and our communities. As we see the conditions and opportunities of our city and Jefferson County, the church leadership, support and resources are very much needed. Jesus stated this biblical principle.

Taking initiative may be the single most important thing a person can do to succeed in life and the workplace.

We should always take the initiative to seek God first in our lives.

Matt. 6:33 says: But seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well.

Prov. 3:5-7 says: Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him, and he will make your paths straight. Do not be wise in your own eyes; fear the Lord and shun evil.

Businesses want workers who can think for themselves and find ways to make the most of their time. Stewardship, taking care of what God has given you and allowing you to do, is also essential.

Other areas of importance include:

-- Understand what you have is God's/realize that God owns it all.

-- Stewardship means using your treasure.

-- Give back to God.

-- Understand you can't take it with you.

-- Learn how to use resources wisely.

-- Be responsible and accountable.

-- Find solutions.

How do you have a strong work ethic?

Maintain professionalism at all times and do the job the right way.

Do not bring home to work with you.

Think positive.

Respect what others contribute to the work environment.

Concentrate on your job and commitment to a proactive attitude.

OTHER ESSENTIALS:

-- Be reliable.

-- Understand the importance of dedication.

-- Be productive and get the job done the right way.

-- Cooperation.

-- Character and integrity.

TEAMWORK SKILLS

Teamwork is the process of working collaboratively with a group of people to achieve a goal. Teamwork is often a crucial part of a business, as it is often necessary for colleagues to work well together, trying their best in any circumstance.

Eph. 4:1-6: As a prisoner for the Lord, then, I urge you to live a life worthy of the calling you have received. Be completely humble and gentle; be patient, bearing with one another in love. Make every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace. There is one body and one Spirit, just as you were called to one hope when you were called; one Lord, one faith, one baptism; one God and Father of all, who is over all and through all and in all.

-- Don't procrastinate but come in with the power of God.

-- Don't be overly demanding.

-- Avoid conflict and work through conflict.

-- Distribute Responsibilities (Everyone can play a part.)

-- Clarify the problems.

Anthony Armstrong is senior pastor at Unity Christian Fellowship Church at Pine Bluff.

