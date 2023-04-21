Multiple NFL Players Suspended After Violating League’s Gambling Policy

The NFL suspended three players indefinitely while two others were given six-game suspensions for violating the leagues gambling policy.

The league announced that Lions Quintez Cephus and C.J. Moore and the Commanders Shaka Toney will be suspended through "at least the conclusion of the 2023 season" for gambling on NFL games from the 22 season, according to the leagues statement.

The trio of players will have the opportunity to petition for reinstatement to the league at end of the 23 season.

In addition, Detroits Stanley Barnhill and Jameson Williams will miss the Lions first six games of the upcoming season. They were suspended for placing wagers on non-NFL games from an NFL team facility, according to NFL reporter Ari Meirov.

However, both Barnhill and Williams will be permitted to participate in the teams offseason and preseason activities that includes preseason games. Their suspensions will go into effect following the franchises final roster cutdown.

Detroit released Cephus and Moore after the news was released.

According to the league, there was no evidence of inside information used to compromise games from the 22 season.