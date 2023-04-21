A year since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, the Foo Fighters are soldiering on with a wave of festival gigs and headlining shows beginning next month. And new music is also on the way, as Dave Grohl and the gang this week announced their 11th album. Titled "But Here We Are," it's set to arrive June 2, with the lead single, "Rescued," out now. The brawny, anthemic rocker is classic Foos -- squalling guitars, punchy drumwork and Grohl's top-of-the-lungs vocals soaring overhead. A news release describes the album as a "brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters endured over the last year," and "the sound of brothers finding refuge in the music that brought them together in the first place 28 years ago, a process that was as therapeutic as it was about a continuation of life." Word of the new record comes amid speculation about who will take Hawkins' place on the drum throne when the Seattle band hits the road.

The case against a Fugees rapper accused in multimillion-dollar political conspiracies across two presidencies wound down with closing arguments Thursday that capped off a trial that included testimony from actor Leonardo DiCaprio and former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Prakazrel "Pras" Michel is accused of funneling money from a now-fugitive Malaysian financier through straw donors to President Barack Obama's 2012 re-election campaign, then trying to squelch a Justice Department investigation and influence an extradition case on behalf of China during the administration of President Donald Trump. "He willingly broke the law to line his pockets and generate access and influence at the highest reaches of government," prosecutor Sean Mulryne said. "He wanted money. Lots of it. And he got it." The defense argued that the Grammy-winning rapper from the 1990s hip-hop group the Fugees simply got bad advice as he reinvented himself in the world of politics. "Mr. Michel is a proud American (and) entrepreneur," said defense attorney David Kenner. "Mr. Michel was simply being himself -- a connector. He saw an opportunity to make easy money for himself, and there's nothing wrong with that." The case is expected to go to the jury Monday.