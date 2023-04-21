NATO chief: Ukraine belongs in bloc





KYIV, Ukraine -- NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg defiantly declared Thursday that Ukraine's "rightful place" is in the military alliance and pledged more support for the country on his first visit to Kyiv since Russia's invasion just over a year ago.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Stoltenberg, who has been instrumental in marshaling support from NATO members, to push for even more from them, including warplanes, artillery and armored equipment.

The Kremlin has given various justifications for going to war, but repeated Thursday that preventing Ukraine from joining NATO is still a key goal of its invasion, arguing that Kyiv's membership in the alliance would pose an existential threat to Russia.

NATO leaders said in 2008 that Ukraine would join the alliance one day, and Stoltenberg has repeated that promise throughout the war, though the organization has established no pathway or timetable for membership.

"Let me be clear, Ukraine's rightful place is in the Euro-Atlantic family," Stoltenberg told a news conference. "Ukraine's rightful place is in NATO."

Zelenskyy said he was grateful for an invitation to a NATO summit in July in Vilnius, Lithuania, but said his country needs a road map for becoming a member.

"The time has come for the [alliance's] leaders to define the prospects of Ukraine's acquisition of NATO membership, to define the algorithm of Ukraine's movement towards this goal, and to define security guarantees for our state for the period of such movement -- that is, for the period before NATO membership," he said.

Stoltenberg said he and Zelenskyy discussed a NATO support program for Ukraine.

"This will help you transition from Soviet-era equipment and doctrines to NATO standards and ensure full interoperability with the alliance," Stoltenberg said. "NATO stands with you today, tomorrow and for as long as it takes."

In other developments, a large explosion hit the Russian city of Belgorod late Thursday, and the Defense Ministry said one of its Su-34 warplanes accidentally discharged ammunition over the city about 15 miles from the Ukrainian border. The government gave no further details.

Belgorod regional Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov said the blast injured at least two people, damaged homes and left a crater about 65 feet across.

The fighting in recent months has become a war of attrition, with neither side able to gain momentum. But Ukraine has recently received sophisticated weapons from its Western allies and is expected to launch a counteroffensive in coming weeks.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that Moscow could use "all means available" -- a phrase some see as a threat to use nuclear weapons -- in response to an attack on its territory if Ukraine attempts to recapture Moscow-occupied areas.

NATO has no official presence in Ukraine and provides only nonlethal support to Kyiv, but Stoltenberg has been the strong voice of the alliance throughout the war.

A procession of international leaders has made the journey to Kyiv over the last year, and the former Norwegian prime minister is one of the last major Western figures to do so.

NATO, formed to counter the Soviet Union, has long feared being dragged into a wide war with nuclear-armed Russia. But as the West has moved from hesitantly providing helmets and uniforms to tanks, warplanes and advanced missile systems, high-level visits have become routine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday that preventing Ukraine from joining NATO remains one of the goals of what Moscow calls its "special military operation." Speaking in a conference call with reporters, Peskov said that Ukraine's accession would pose a "serious, significant threat to our country, to our country's security."

Earlier this month, Finland joined the alliance, setting aside decades of neutrality in a historic realignment of Europe's post-Cold War security landscape. While NATO says it poses no threat to Russia, the Nordic country's accession dealt a major political blow to Putin.

Finland's membership doubles Russia's border with the world's biggest security alliance. Neighboring Sweden is expected to join too, possibly by the time U.S. President Joe Biden and his NATO counterparts meet in Vilnius in July.

The alliance has focused on bolstering defenses on its own territory to dissuade Putin from attacking any member country. Under NATO's collective security guarantee, an attack on one member country is considered an attack on all of them.

Today, Stoltenberg will attend a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at Ramstein Air Base in Germany with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. The group is the main international forum for drumming up military support for Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Ukraine Space Agency said Thursday that a bright flash of light in the night sky over the country the previous day was probably a meteor entering the atmosphere. Residents of the capital and several cities in Belarus saw the flash of light, which lingered for a couple of seconds, and an explosion was heard in the Kyiv region. It triggered an air raid alarm in Kyiv.

MORE BATTLE TANKS

Denmark and the Netherlands announced Thursday that they plan to provide Ukraine with at least 14 refurbished German-made Leopard 2 battle tanks, to be supplied from early 2024.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen called it "a significant donation" that came on top of a contribution by Denmark, the Netherlands and Germany, announced in February, to supply at least 100 older Leopard 1 A5 tanks.

In a joint statement, the Danish and Dutch defense ministers said the estimated cost of $181 million "to jointly acquire, refurbish and donate" will be equally divided between the two NATO members.

"In this way, we will jointly take part in the 'Leopard 2 coalition', supported by many partners and allies," they said.

In January, Germany agreed to send 14 newer Leopard 2 A6 tanks from its military's current stocks, and raised the number to 18 in February.

Acting Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen stressed that the tanks were not Danish but are "bought in collaboration with the Netherlands."

Denmark currently has Leopard 2 A7 tanks which are a "different and newer model than the one we are donating now," Lund Poulsen added.

In a separate statement, Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said that "having the Leopard 2 A4 main battle tank at its disposal will give Ukraine superiority on the battlefield, due to the tank's major fire power, high level of protection and speed.

"Over the last few weeks, the Ukrainian armed forces have already demonstrated that they are able to master the skills needed to operate the tank in a short amount of time," she added.

On Twitter, Ukraine's Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba wrote that "We are deeply grateful for this contribution."

Information for this article was contributed by Lorne Cook, Samya Kullab and staff writers of The Associated Press.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg left, talks during joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy talks during a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)



In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, left, is greeted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, April 20, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)



A resident removes debris from his garage that was destroyed by shelling overnight, leaving a huge crater in the backyard of his home, Thursday in Kostyantynivka, in eastern Ukraine. (The New York Times/Mauricio Lima)





