Tyson Foods testing autonomous trucks

Tyson Foods Inc. has begun testing self-driving trucks in the Dallas and San Antonio, Texas, area.

The pilot program to autonomously ship Springdale-based Tyson Food's products is part of a partnership with Kodiak Robotics Inc. and truckload carrier C.R. England Inc.

The deliveries between Dallas and San Antonio started this month, using Kodiak's self-driving trucks and C.R. England's trailers. Safety drivers will be in the trucks during the initial stages of the pilot program, the companies said in a release.

"We are on an innovation journey in every aspect of our business," Melissa Williams, a Tyson Foods spokesperson, said in response to email questions. "In transportation, this is our first project with autonomous trucks. The company continues to look at areas where we can improve sustainability through emerging technologies and how they can complement our strategy."

In recent earnings calls, Tyson Foods has highlighted its shift toward automation, saying the move makes production more efficient and improves working conditions for its employees. In December 2021, the company said it would invest $1.3 billion through 2024 in automation in a move to both increase production and reduce labor costs.

Shares of Tyson Foods fell 76 cents, or about 1%, to close Thursday at $60.86 in trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Shares have traded as low as $55.81 and as high as $99.54 over the past year.

-- John Magsam

Mortgage rates see 1st uptick in weeks

WASHINGTON -- U.S. mortgage rates rose this week for the first time in more than a month, at least a temporary setback for would-be home buyers and a housing market already reeling from more than a year of interest-rate increases by the Federal Reserve.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average fixed-rate 30-year mortgage edged up to 6.39% from 6.27% the week before. A year ago, the average rate was 5.11%.

The average rate on 15-year fixed-rate mortgages, popular with those refinancing their homes, also rose -- to 5.76% from 5.54% a week earlier.

The Fed, responding to a surge in inflation that last year hit a four-decade high, has raised its benchmark interest rate nine times in just over a year. Mortgage rates surged -- to a two-decade high of 7.08% last fall. But rates had fallen five straight weeks before the upturn this week.

-- The Associated Press

State index climbs 1.14, ends at 786.58

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 786.58, up 1.14.

Shares of J.B. Hunt rose 1.2% and ArcBest shares rose 1% to lead the index.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.