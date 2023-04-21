NFL Draft 2023: Five Sleeper Prospects You Need to Know

5 Jake Haener, QB, Fresno State The ideal situation is for Haener is to develop as a backup after someone makes him a mid-round pick. Brian Losness/USA TODAY Sports Jake Haener, QB, Fresno State After transferring to Fresno State after two seasons at the University of Washington, Haener starred for three years with the Bulldogs. As a junior in 2022, he threw for 4,096 yards and 33 touchdowns against nine interceptions, while completing 67.1% of his throws. Breaking down Haener is simple: He has a mediocre arm, but makes up for it with quick decision-making and the ability to stand in the pocket under duress. The ideal situation is for the 6'4", 207-pounder to develop as a backup after someone makes him a mid-round pick. At the Senior Bowl, Haener earned MVP honors while also being the most consistent performer throughout practices. Nobody would argue Haener has the skill set of those who are legitimate first-round prospects this year, such as Young, C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson, Will Levis or Henden Hooker, but as a project with the right coaching staff, theres plenty to work with.

4 , CB, Georgia Kelee Ringo , CB, Georgia If you played a substantial role on Georgias defense over the past two seasons, theres probably a good reason for NFL front offices to cue up their tape. Ringo certainly qualifies as such a man, having played in 29 games while notching four interceptions for the Bulldogs, which repeated as champions in January. At 6'2" and 205 pounds, Ringos measurables are fantastic. At the scouting combine in Indianapolis, he ran a 4.36 40-yard dash, giving general managers another reason to strongly consider Ringo once Christian Gonzalez, Joey Porter Jr. and Devon Witherspoon come off the board on Day 1. If Ringo has enough quick-twitch athleticism to stay with speedy receivers coming out of their breaks, he could have a long career ahead. In a league where corner play is increasingly becoming more important due to the volume of throws and their quickness after the snap, Ringo has the potential to make for a high-upside pick on the drafts second day.

3 Tank Dell, WR, Houston Tank Dell, WR, Houston Dell is one of the drafts most fascinating prospects. The 23-year-old stands only 5'8" and 165 pounds. At the combine, he ran a 4.49 40. Yet Dell has unbelievable quickness, something that made him a force with the University of Houston. With the Cougars, Dell was virtually unstoppable over his last two seasons. In 2021, he caught 90 passes for 1,329 passes and 12 touchdowns. Last year, the Daytona Beach native had 109 receptions, 1,398 yards and 17 scores. At the Senior Bowl, in the predraft process, Dell repeatedly torched corners with his route running throughout the weeks practices. In the NFL, Dell will need to find a creative offensive mind in his coordinator who can move him around formations. Hell obviously play predominantly in the slot, keeping him away from press coverage while allowing him to run

2 , WR, Tennessee Cedric Tillman , WR, Tennessee Everyone knows about Jalin Hyatt and his draft stock, but theres another receiver from Tennessee worth talking about. Tillman is familiar with the NFL, with his father, Cedric Sr., having played pro ball. Measuring at 6'3'' and 213 pounds while running a 4.54 40-time, Tillman has the size and speed to be a problem for diminutive corners at the next level. With the Volunteers, Tillmans best year was 2021, when he played in 12 games and caught 64 passes for 1,081 yards and a dozen touchdowns. Last year, he was limited to six games due to an ankle injury, but still posted 37 receptions for 417 yards. While Hyatt is the deep-ball threat of the pairing, Tillman could be a dynamic possession receiver who wins on a variety of routes, including over the middle. As a mid-round pick, theres good upside for Tillman to become a playmaker for a team needing size and physicality on the outside.