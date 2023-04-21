Police beat: North Little Rock man faces 130 felony forgery charges, felony theft of property count

Police say NLR man had stolen checks

Little Rock police on Wednesday afternoon arrested a man who they say was armed and had more than 100 stolen checks, including at least one stolen from the area affected by last month's tornado, according to an arrest report.

Officers arrested Jerrice Stout, 22, of North Little Rock around 3:30 p.m. after he ran a stop sign, the report states, although a Pulaski County jail employee had redacted the location of the stop.

While searching the vehicle, police discovered 120 stolen checks and money orders, at least one of which was stolen out of the disaster area, as well as a gun.

Stout faces 130 felony forgery charges and a felony theft of property count in addition to a misdemeanor charge of carrying a weapon and traffic citations for driving on a suspended license and running a stop sign.

He was held in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of $50,000 bond, an online inmate roster showed.