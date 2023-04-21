BASEBALL

Scherzer suspended 10 games

Mets pitcher Max Scherzer was suspended for 10 games by Major League Baseball on Thursday following his ejection for having a foreign substance on his hand during a game. Scherzer appealed the suspension and $10,000 fine imposed by Michael Hill, MLB's senior vice president for on-field operations, and can continue to play until the appeal is decided. The appeal, which is usually scheduled to be held within 10 days, would be heard by MLB special adviser John McHale Jr. He became the third pitcher suspended by MLB since the crackdown on sticky substances started in June 2021. Seattle's Hector Santiago was penalized that June 28 and Arizona's Caleb Smith that Aug. 24, also 10-game penalties. All three inspections that led to suspensions involved umpire Phil Cuzzi.

Bumgarner demoted

The up-and-coming Arizona Diamondbacks see themselves as potential contenders in the National League West after a good start to the season. That optimism forced General Manager Mike Hazen to make a tough decision on Thursday. The D-backs designated four-time All-Star Madison Bumgarner for assignment following his latest shaky start, eating nearly $34.4 million of the salary from his $85 million, five-year deal that was signed in 2020. The move takes Bumgarner off the team's 40-man roster and leaves Arizona seven days to trade the 2014 World Series MVP or else place him on outright waivers. The Diamondbacks announced the move Thursday, a day after Bumgarner allowed seven runs in three innings against the St. Louis Cardinals. The big left-hander hasn't lived up to expectations in the desert since signing his long-term deal in 2020. A postseason hero for San Francisco, he has gone 15-32 with a 5.23 ERA in 69 starts and is having his worst season with Arizona. The 33-year-old has allowed at least five runs in three of his four starts and dropped to 1-3 with a 10.26 ERA after his latest blowup at St. Louis.

Cubs' Taillon lands on IL

The Chicago Cubs placed right-hander Jameson Taillon on the 15-day injured list on Thursday because of a left groin strain. Cubs Manager David Ross said Taillon got hurt while playing catch on Wednesday on flat ground in Oakland. The 31-year-old Taillon is 0-2 with a 4.50 ERA in three starts in his first season with Chicago. He finalized a four-year contract with the Cubs in December that is worth roughly $68 million.

Hendriks: 'I'm cancer free'

Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks says he is in remission from non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. Hendriks announced Thursday on Instagram that he is cancer-free. He posted several videos and photos documenting his treatment with this caption: "How It Started VS How It's Going.... REMISSION. It's official. I'm cancer free." Hendriks announced his diagnosis in January and completed his final round of chemotherapy two weeks ago. A three-time All-Star, Hendriks was third in the majors with 37 saves and made his third All-Star team last season. Hendriks has 115 saves and a 3.81 ERA over 12 seasons with Minnesota, Toronto, Kansas City, Oakland and Chicago.

BASKETBALL

Brogdon wins 6th man award

The Boston Celtics asked Malcolm Brogdon to learn a new role. He mastered it quickly. Brogdon was honored Thursday night as the NBA's sixth man of the year, after a season in which he came off the bench exclusively and helped the Celtics finish with the second-best record in the NBA. It's the second major individual award of Brogdon's career: The 30-year-old guard was rookie of the year in 2016-17. Brogdon beat out fellow finalists Immanuel Quickley of New York and Bobby Portis (Little Rock Hall, Arkansas Razorbacks) of Milwaukee, receiving 60 of 100 first-place votes and 408 points overall from a media panel. Quickley was second at 326, getting 34 first-place votes. Portis had six first-place votes and 97 points. Brogdon averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists; among those who played primarily off the bench this season, only the Los Angeles Clippers' Russell Westbrook finished with better averages in those three categories.

TENNIS

Successful return for Swiatek

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek returned from a rib injury with a convincing 6-1, 6-4 win over Zheng Qinwen to reach the quarterfinals of the Porsche Grand Prix on Thursday as Coco Gauff suffered an upset loss to Anastasia Potapova. Swiatek hadn't played since reaching the semifinals at Indian Wells last month and missed the Miami Open as well as Poland's match in the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers. After a first-round bye in Stuttgart, Swiatek's clay season started smoothly in a one-sided first set before Zheng came back from 3-1 down to level the second at 4-4, only for Swiatek to break Zheng's serve in the next game and serve out the win. Next up is a quarterfinal meeting with Karolina Pliskova after the Czech player beat Donna Vekic 6-2, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5). Potapova beat sixth-ranked Gauff 6-2, 6-3 in a match where break points made all the difference. Potapova saved six break points on her own serve and converted three of 13 in Gauff's service games.

Defending champ advances

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz overcame windy conditions to advance to the quarterfinals of the Barcelona Open with a 6-3, 7-5 victory over fellow Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut on Thursday. Stefanos Tsitsipas also reached the last eight in Barcelona, defeating Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-2, while Casper Ruud lost to 15th-seeded Francisco Cerundolo 7-6 (5), 6-3. Alcaraz was broken once in the first set and twice in the second but still managed to close out the match at the Rafa Nadal center court, winning the final 11 points and ending it with an ace. It was the second consecutive straight-set win for the 19-year-old Alcaraz, who is trying to become the first repeat champion in Barcelona since Nadal won three consecutive titles from 2016-18.