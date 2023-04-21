The nation in brief: Oklahoman’s death-row appeal rejected

Oklahoman's death-row appeal rejected

OKLAHOMA CITY -- An Oklahoma appeals court Thursday upheld the murder conviction of death row inmate Richard Glossip, paving the way for him to be executed May 18 despite the state attorney general's concerns about some testimony and evidence.

Glossip can still plead his case to the five-member Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board, which could recommend that the governor spare Glossip's life by commuting his sentence to life in prison without parole.

Glossip, 60, maintains his innocence in the 1997 murder-for-hire of his former boss, Barry Van Treese, who owned the motel where Glossip was the manager. The handyman, Justin Sneed, admitted robbing Van Treese and beating him to death with a baseball bat, but claims he did so only after Glossip promised to pay him $10,000.

Sneed, who got life in prison, was the key witness in two murder trials for Glossip, both of which ended in a conviction and death sentence.

Earlier this month, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond urged the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals to throw out Glossip's conviction because he says Sneed lied to the jury about his mental health and drug use. Drummond said Sneed's misstatements, combined with other problems in the case including the destruction of evidence, warrant a new trial.

"This is not to say I believe [Glossip] is innocent," Drummond said. "Considering everything I know about this case, I do not believe that justice is served by executing a man based on the testimony of a compromised witness."

Glossip has three times come within hours of being put to death.

The case attracted international attention after actress Susan Sarandon took up his cause, along with death penalty opponent Sister Helen Prejean.

Biden rallying donors for '24, sources say

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden is summoning top Democratic donors to Washington next week as he prepares to launch his 2024 reelection bid, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The event, which is being organized by the Democratic National Committee, is not a fundraiser, but is meant to energize the top party donors for Biden's campaign, the people said. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

Biden is expected to meet for dinner with the donors, who are also set to hear from some of his top political advisers. The summit comes days after the four-year anniversary of Biden's launch of his first presidential campaign.

Biden has repeatedly said he intends to run for reelection, but aides say he feels little pressure to launch a campaign, especially since he's warded off any serious challenge from within his party.

"We are here and ready," said Michael Smith, who along with his partner, James Costos, hosted Biden's first Hollywood fundraiser of the 2020 primary, and will be meeting with Democratic officials and strategists in Washington next week.

N.Y.'s Santos announces reelection bid

NEW YORK -- U.S. Rep. George Santos, the New York Republican whose fabricated claims about his background and wealth helped propel him into office, announced this week that he's running for reelection.

Santos enters the race as an underdog -- abandoned by many fellow Republicans while facing investigations over a myriad of allegations about falsehoods during his last campaign.

Santos portrayed himself as a graduate of prestigious colleges who had gone on to have a successful career on Wall Street while amassing a real estate investment portfolio. In reality, he didn't go to college, didn't work for the Wall Street firms where he claimed to have made big deals and had struggled in recent years to pay his rent.

In his campaign announcement, Santos didn't mention any of that and instead highlighted his zeal in fighting for conservative principles in Washington and his background as "a poor boy of immigrant parents in Queens."

"We need a fighter who knows the district and can serve the people fearlessly," he said.

Anti-government activist pleads guilty

DETROIT -- A Detroit-area man linked to an anti-government group and arrested just before the fall election pleaded guilty to gun-related charges.

Timothy Teagan had attended various rallies with an AR-style rifle while dressed in a Hawaiian shirt, clothing favored by the Boogaloo Boys, a group that claims it's bracing for a civil war.

He did not face terrorism charges, however; he pleaded guilty to concealing his chronic use of marijuana when applying for a gun purchase and possessing a firearm and ammunition while being a drug user, both federal crimes.

Prosecutors will recommend a 13-month prison term when Teagan returns to federal court Aug. 16, according to the plea agreement. He will get credit for his time spent in custody since his arrest.

Teagan was arrested by local police in October and accused of assaulting his father. FBI agents subsequently searched the home and discovered body armor, Boogaloo flags and gas masks.