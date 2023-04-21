100 YEARS AGO April 21, 1923

WALNUT RIDGE — Tuesday, someone broke into the Green Bros. store at Minturn, disarranged the stock, carried away a quantity of tobacco and cigarettes and cut holes with their knives in the canned goods. According to Chief Deputy Sheriff Lee Doyle, the burglars were out more for mischief than for gain. Bloodhounds were procured from Newport, but their bay was soon changed to sneezes. It was discovered that the burglars had scattered white pepper over the walks, paths and floor of the store. The bloodhounds never were able to pick up the scent.

50 YEARS AGO April 21, 1973

HARRISON — Friends consoled friends, strangers worked alongside strangers and numerous persons offered help to anyone in need as residents around this northwest Arkansas city began clean-up operations following a tornado Friday morning which killed one person and left 20 injured. Debris was scattered all along the path of the twister and many said it was remarkable that the casualty toll was no higher. … The tornado began at Mount Sherman about 19 miles southeast of Harrison and Bellefonte, which is about four miles southeast of Harrison, and finally wound its way to Lead Hill, which is about 35 miles from Mount Sherman, authorities said. Mike Nabors, personnel director at the hospital, said 10 persons were admitted with injuries.

25 YEARS AGO April 21, 1998

The Pulaski County jail was notified Monday to expect Whitewater figure Susan McDougal as a temporary inmate, as McDougal’s attorney winged his way from Los Angeles to Little Rock. Attorney Mark Geragos said Monday that he planned to fight the decision to bring his client before the Whitewater grand jury in Little Rock this week. The grand jury is scheduled to begin meeting today. Independent counsel Kenneth Starr arrived Monday night in Little Rock. Questioned at Little Rock National Airport, Adams Field, he would not comment on the grand jury investigation. He would not say why he is bringing McDougal before the grand jury again or how long the Little Rock phase of his investigation will last. Mc-Dougal’s trip to her home state is shrouded in secrecy by the U.S. Marshal Service. Bill Henley, one of her brothers, said he had no idea when, or even if, Mc-Dougal would be returned to Little Rock. “They won’t tell her, and they won’t tell anyone,” Henley said. “Every time they move her, it’s been a total secret about when she’s going to leave.”

10 YEARS AGO April 21, 2013

Arkansas lawmakers completed work on legislation last week that will let more than 250,000 low-income Arkansans use federal Medicaid funds to purchase private health insurance, becoming the first state in the country to adopt the method to provide health insurance for the poor. Known at the Capitol as the “private option,” the concept was one of the most contentious issues of the legislative session, pitting Republican legislators against one another over whether the state should willingly participate in the 2010 federal healthcare law that has remained divisive among Arkansans. … The private-option idea surfaced after the U.S. Supreme Court in June struck down part of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act and let states choose whether to extend Medicaid access to individuals who earn up to 138 percent of the federal poverty level, or $15,145 annually. The Affordable Care Act also calls for states to set up private-insurance marketplaces — called exchanges — from which people can choose insurance plans.