Pine Bluff WR commits to Arkansas

When Pine Bluff wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield received his scholarship offer from Arkansas, he said he had awaited the offer since the ninth grade.

On Friday, he committed to the Razorbacks.

Crutchfield, 6-2, 175 pounds, picked Arkansas over has scholarship offers from LSU, Auburn, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Iowa State, Oklahoma, Kansas State and other schools.

He visited Fayetteville one April 11.

Crutchfield recorded 25 receptions for 706 yards (28.24 yards per catch) and 11 touchdowns, and 6 carries for 46 yards in 9 games as a junior. He had 32 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, 3 forced fumbles and 5 interceptions as a defensive back.

He also returned 13 punts for 204 yards and 1 touchdown. Crutchfield is also a standout on the hardwood, where he earned first-team All-Tournament honors at the King Cotton Classic in December.

He is arguably one of the top athletes in the state, and he proved that at an April 5 track meet, where he high-jumped 6-5 after never practicing the event. A week later, Crutchfield long jumped 21-11 3/4 inches in his first time competing in the event.