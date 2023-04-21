Plea hearing set for Madison County man in U.S. Capitol riot case

A Hindsville man charged in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot has apparently reached a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Brennen Cline Machacek, 32, has a plea agreement hearing scheduled for May 4, according to a notice entered Thursday on his federal court docket in the District of Columbia.

Machacek, a Marine Corps veteran, faces one pending count: Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in any of the Capitol Buildings, which is a misdemeanor.

The criminal complaint filed by an FBI agent in December initially listed four misdemeanor charges.

The May 4 hearing will be conducted via Zoom with U.S. District Judge Jia M. Cobb, according to Thursday's court filing.

According to a statement of facts filed with the criminal complaint, Machacek was identified on video by a tipster who had served with him in the military.

FBI Special Agent George Handey wrote in the statement of facts that he reviewed U.S. Capitol security video from Jan. 6, 2021, looking for images of Machacek.

"I observed that a person who looks like Machacek entered through a window next to the Senate Wing Door, wandered through the U.S. Capitol, before exiting the U.S. Capitol building," wrote Handey. "I compared images of this individual to the face on Brennen Cline Machacek's driver's license photo, and I believe they are the same person."

Machacek was arrested Dec. 19 in Fayetteville, according to an arrest warrant in his federal court case file.

In late December, a magistrate judge in the District of Columbia denied Machacek's request to possess guns for hunting while his case was pending.

Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya also denied Machacek's request to travel to other states without notifying pretrial services.

Machacek is an insurance claims adjuster who travels to other states as part of his job, Justin Eisele, his attorney, said during Machacek's first court appearance in the case on Dec. 27.

"Being from Arkansas, he does hunt -- actually hunt," said Eisele. "So we ask the court, based on the unique circumstances of his case, his background, that the court not impose those two conditions."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam Michael Dreher asked that both of those conditions remain in place.

"I don't foresee this being an egregious case at all," said Dreher. "But at the same time, notification is probably the least restrictive means by which pretrial services can stay informed as to where Mr. Machacek is traveling to."

Dreher said he didn't know whether Machacek owns any guns, but he felt that he should be required to abide by the condition forbidding him to possess firearms until his case is resolved.

"I'm going to rule that both of those conditions stay in place," said Upadhyaya. "I don't think they are overly burdensome."

Machacek, who remains free on his own recognizance, is restricted to travel within the Western District of Arkansas without having to notify pretrial services, according to the order setting conditions of his pretrial release.

Machacek has yet to enter a plea in the case, based on the court docket.

The Capitol riot was an attempt by at least some people in the crowd to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and stop Congress from counting the electoral votes for Joe Biden's win over President Donald Trump.