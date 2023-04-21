PREP SOCCER: Whitson scores late to earn Fayetteville 1-1 tie with Bentonville West





FAYETTEVILLE -- It's only fitting the teams who have played for the past two Class 6A state championships fought to a draw Thursday night.

Bentonville West scored early and Fayetteville scored late in a 6A-West Conference game that ended in a 1-1 tie at Harmon Field. West appeared headed for an important road win following a goal by Anna Averi Presley in the first half. But Fayetteville managed a tie when Kara Whitson scored with 1 minute, 26 seconds left to play on a cross from Lauren Magre.

"Kara has been on fire," Fayetteville coach Joe Thomas said. "She scored a weird goal last week where it rebounded off her and she scored tonight on just a phenomenal goal. Lauren, she's a great leader who has the attitude 'I'm going to get the ball and set people up' or she's going to score herself."

The game pitted the girls soccer finalists from the last two years in Arkansas' largest classification. West won 2-1 last spring after falling 3-0 to Fayetteville in the Class 6A state championship game in 2021.

West (5-6-4, 2-1-3) has battled injuries all season, but the Lady Wolverines are on an upswing with wins over Rogers and Springdale and ties with Fort Smith Northside, Bentonville and now Fayetteville. The Lady Bulldogs had a handful of scoring opportunities, especially in the second half, but they were only able to get one past goal keeper Maysa Willis on a well-executed exchange from Magre, a senior leader, to Whitson, a sophomore forward.

"I told our girls, every single one of them, this was the best effort I've seen the entire year," West coach Kerry Castillo said. "Every kid we put on the field tonight played their heart out. We were a minute, 26 seconds away from beating the number one team in the state. You can't ask for more than that."

Fayetteville (11-0-2, 3-0-2) beat Northside 2-1 on Tuesday, a win sandwiched between a 3-3 tie with Rogers and a 1-1 tie with West.

The sun returned Thursday following an afternoon shower and West struck quickly when Presley scored a goal less than seven minutes into the contest. Fayetteville pressed the action and controlled the ball for much of the first half but the Lady Bulldogs could not connect for a score. Jayden Tyler dribbled past defenders with the ball toward the right corner of the West goal but no one from Fayetteville could get a foot onto the pass in front of the net.

Tianna Jones was on target with a shot for West late in the first half but Fayetteville goalie Emily Robinson caught the ball chest high for the save.

Fayetteville received a free kick after Tyler and Willis, the goalie, each went down after the two collided about 25 yards from the West net. But the free kick sailed high and out of bounds to leave the Lady Wolverines ahead until the final seconds of the match.



