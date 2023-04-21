Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:38 p.m.

SUNDAY'S RESULTS 3-9 (33.3%)

MEET 164-557 (29.5%)

LEE'S LOCK Victory March in the fifth

BEST BET Boogie Woogie Gal in the seventh

LONG SHOT Speedometer in the eighth

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $30,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $20,000

WINDY BAY** set a rapid pace and held on gamely defeating $40,000 maiden claimers, and she is realistically spotted and proven on a wet track. LANDSLID was beaten by a neck at this condition and over a muddy track in her most recent race, and she was claimed by a winning stable. ALITA had a less-than-ideal trip in a useful sprint, and she is bred to improve at route distances.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

7 Windy Bay Saez Contreras 2-1

5 Landslid Arrieta Becker 8-5

4 Alita Murrill Hollendorfer 5-1

6 Santangelo Torres Compton 9-2

1 Expensive Liaison Zimmerman Broberg 12-1

3 Autostrada Asmussen Asmussen 15-1

2 Abby the Bull Dawg De La Cruz Hornsby 15-1

2 Purse $26,000, 51/2 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500

SWEET N SALTY*** set a contested pace in an encouraging third-place debut, and she has recorded three subsequent breezes and is adding blinkers. MY MOONLIGHT LADY recorded a fast five-furlong breeze since her last race, and she is on Lasix and another wearing blinkers for the first time. LUNCH LADY has shown good early speed in all five of her races, and she is carrying five fewer pounds with an apprentice rider aboard.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

2 Sweet N Salty Castillo Souza 7-5

7 My Moonlight Lady De La Cruz Martin 6-1

6 Lunch Lady HTorres Deatherage 7-2

4 Tapicita Asmussen Asmussen 9-2

5 Shesthebiggame Harr Dixon 8-1

8 Canary Nation Pusac Anderson 12-1

3 Be Bo Pedroza Moquett 12-1

1 Blue Cowgirl Medellin Milligan 20-1

9 Court Costs Murrill Wilson 20-1

3 Purse $34,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $30,000

ONE MORE LAUGH**defeated $30,000 maiden claimers by nearly six lengths at Fair Grounds, and she is exceptionally quick and is bred to love a wet track. CANDY CARAMEL broke her maiden on a wet track only two races back, and she finished third in an unusually fast conditioned claimer last month. BIOGENIC BABE was a five-length maiden winner just two starts back, and she is properly spotted after being in too tough.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 One More Laugh Jordan Silva 2-1

7 Candy Caramel Juarez Miller 3-1

6 Biogenic Babe Torres Diodoro 7-2

3 Midsummer Soiree Murrill Hartman 5-1

2 Star Pose Cabrera Villafranco 10-1

4 Ship It Asmussen Asmussen 10-1

5 Bidofhoney Castillo Asmussen 12-1

8 Desert Glow Bailey Rengstorf 20-1

4 Purse $90,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

RUNAWAY JACK*** finished second behind one of the most impressive maiden winners of the season April 1, and he has easily earned the field's fastest Beyer figures. HEY EUGENE raced close to the pace in a strong second-place debut, and he is switching to high percentage rider Ricardo Santana Jr. SPEAKINOFTHEDEVIL tired late after pressing the pace in a race he likely needed, and he is effective from on or off the pace.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

7 Runaway Jack Pedroza Robertson 8-5

5 Hey Eugene Santana Maker 3-1

6 Speakinofthedevil Castillo Asmussen 7-2

2 Patton's War Torres Cox 9-2

8 My Uncle Leon Cabrera Lukas 10-1

3 More Than Easy Asmussen Asmussen 15-1

1 Shouldaboughtdabar Murphy Murphy 20-1

4 Macho Striker Gallardo Westermann 30-1

5 Purse $28,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $20,000

VICTORY MARCH*** is dropping in class following a strong second-place finish on wet footing, and his subsequent breezes have been good. OTTOMAN EMPIRE finished third at this price last month, and he is switching from a young to a top veteran rider. SMOOTH SCAT led for six furlongs in a useful third-place route finish, and he benefits from a switch from an apprentice to a leading rider.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

10 Victory March Juarez McKnight 8-5

11 Ottoman Empire Santana Asmussen 4-1

7 Smooth Scat Arrieta Rosin 8-1

3 Afraidofthebunny Castillo Villafranco 5-1

2 Major Contender Asmussen Asmussen 10-1

9 Pistol Or Shotgun Harr Smith 10-1

4 Al's Romeo De La Cruz Stuart 12-1

8 Ee Yah Torres Broberg 12-1

5 Harmon Killer Brew Pusac Rengstorf 20-1

6 Commander Carl Saez Ortiz 20-1

1 Adele's Bling Cabrera Durham 50-1

6 Purse $34,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

FORT PECK** was a clear winner at a higher level only two races back, and he has worked well since a disappointing wet track effort. POLTERER has been a decisive winner in consecutive races, and he keeps top rider Francisco Arrieta. FLATOUT WINNER was an eight-length winner at this level March 16, and he has won 4 of 9 at the distance.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

5 Fort Peck Castillo Becker 5-2

4 Polterer Arrieta Compton 2-1

1 Flatout Winner Cabrera Litfin 3-1

6 Driven One Wales Mason 8-1

8 Chapel Barn Santana Altamirano 10-1

3 Gold Buckle Torres Haran 12-1

2 Colosi Juarez Petalino 12-1

7 Mulberry Street Murrill Hartman 15-1

7 Purse $48,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up

BOOGIE WOOGIE GAL**** set a rapid pace before finishing a tired third in her career debut, and she is dropping in class and figures to lead past every pole. RATIFIED is back sprinting after pressing the pace in a useful two-turn effort, and she is also dropping into a maiden claiming race for the first time. GREEK HEIRESS broke a tad slow and raced wide on the turn in a second-place return from a layoff.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

6 Boogie Woogie Gal Murrill Sharp 7-5

9 Ratified Pedroza Moquett 7-2

3 Greek Heiress Zimmerman Milligan 6-1

4 Valiant Praise Torres McPeek 9-2

7 Collected Glory De La Cruz Martin 8-1

5 Hurricane Fire Michel Martin 12-1

2 Super Cindy Murphy Murphy 15-1

8 Mischievous Me Medellin Milligan 20-1

10 Accelerating Babe Asmussen Pish 30-1

1 Hot Summer Dream Jordan Murphy 30-1

8 Purse $106,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

SPEEDOMETER** had a four-race winning streak in 2022, which included a wet track sprint stake win at Ellis Park, and she figures fit following a front-running route she needed following a seven month freshening. PRINCEDREAMCESS has been a dominating winner of consecutive races, and the sharp front-runner excels on wet footing. HYPERSPORT finished well defeating entry-level allowance rivals, and she is multiple stake-placed at Oaklawn.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

6 Speedometer Torres Asmussen 9-2

1 Princedreamcess Santana Shirer 2-1

3 Hypersport Saez Mason 7-2

5 Asena Baze Lund 6-1

9 I'm the Boss of Me Arrieta Compton 8-1

4 Dealing Justice Castillo Mott 10-1

8 Headland Asmussen Asmussen 12-1

2 American Lily Garcia Miller 12-1

7 Let's Be Clear Murrill Hartman 20-1

9 Purse $34,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, Arkansas-bred, claiming $25,000

CHAI TEA*** has been racing well in allowance and stake races this season, and she is dropping into a softer conditioned claiming race and switches to the leading rider. KITIARA overcame a sluggish start when breaking her maiden at first asking, and she recorded an upbeat workout last week. BETTY JO was a fast-closing third at this condition only two races back, and she was badly overmatched in the Rainbow Miss on April 8.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

8 Chai Tea Torres Fires 6-5

9 Kitiara Wales Witt 5-1

4 Betty Jo Pedroza Moquett 6-1

6 K J's Pistol Annie Bailey Quinonez 8-1

5 Jeri Dawn Jordan Martin 12-1

11 Mo Silver Garcia Morse 8-1

1 Lori's Eyes De La Cruz Martin 15-1

2 Navigationalbeacon Michel Wilson 20-1

14 Unbearable Saez Morse 20-1

13 Thursday Morning Fuentes Espinoza 20-1

10 She's Hamazing Medellin Gonzalez 20-1

7 Oochie Borel Borel 30-1

12 Sweetness To Castillo Westermann 30-1

3 Smarty's Angel Harr Cates 30-1