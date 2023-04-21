Rizzo shifts into high gear as Yanks top Angels

NEW YORK -- Anthony Rizzo is among the players happiest with the new restrictions against defensive shifts.

He singled in the opening run in a five-run first inning, going 3 for 3 with a pair of walks to help New York Yankees beat the Los Angeles Angels 9-3 Thursday and take two of three in the high-profile matchup of MVPs.

"Not having nine guys on the right side of the field definitely helps out a lot more," Rizzo said. "It's not really much in the back of my mind when I'm hitting but more after the fact or even when other guys are hitting."

Rizzo is batting .344, fourth in the American League and up from .224 last season. He has 4 home runs, 10 RBI and a 1.027 OPS.

With the rise in shifts in the past decade, the left-handed hitter's average dropped steadily from what had been a .273-to-.293 range from 2014-19.

"He feels really good," Yankees Manager Aaron Boone said. "Really started his to find his stroke a little bit literally the last couple days of spring training and obviously now he's carried that right into the season."

Rookie Anthony Volpe walked leading off, Judge and Rizzo followed with singles, Oswald Peraza walked with the bases loaded and Jose Trevino hit a three-run double off Patrick Sandoval (1-1) that short-hopped the left-field wall. The Yankees sent nine batters to the plate in a 39-pitch first.

"I'm not worried about that," Manager Phil Nevin said. "We're in a good place. We're playing pretty good baseball and one little run here, and we're off and running."

Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout each went 0 for 3 against Nestor Cortes, a fellow All-Star. Cortes gave up 3 runs and 4 hits in 6 innings, ending his team-record-tying streak of nine consecutive starts allowing two runs or fewer.

RED SOX 11, TWINS 5 Jarren Duran lined one ball of Kenta Maeda's ankle to knock Minnesota's starter from the game and in the next inning sent another ball off the Green Monster to lead Boston over the Twins. Maeda (0-3) allowed a home run to Alex Verdugo to lead off the bottom of the first and left trailing 1-0 after taking Duran's 111 mph line drive off his left ankle for the last out of the second inning. Emilio Pagan relieved Maeda and gave up five consecutive hits, including Duran's double, as Boston opened a 7-0 lead. Tanner Houck (3-0) scattered four hits over his first six innings but gave up Willi Castro's two-run home run in the seventh.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

DODGERS 6, CUBS 2 James Outman hit a tiebreaking grand slam in the ninth inning for his second home run of the game, and Los Angeles beat Chicago. Max Muncy also homered for the banged-up Dodgers, who had dropped three of four. Chicago had won a season-high four in a row. Cody Bellinger homered against his former team for the second time this season, but Michael Fulmer (0-2) struggled with his location in the ninth.

PIRATES 4, REDS 3 Connor Joe and Jack Suwinski hit back-to-back home runs in the first inning, Roansy Contreras took a shutout into the seventh and Pittsburgh held off Cincinnati. Joe hit a three-run blast to center off Luke Weaver (0-1) to open the scoring. Suwinski followed with a shot into the right-field stands to put the Pirates ahead 4-0. That was all the offense the Pirates -- who didn't get a hit after the second inning -- needed as they won for the 12th time in 17 games since losing two of three to the Reds in Cincinnati to open the season. Contreras (2-1) gave up one run and five hits in 6 1/3 innings with eight strikeouts and two walks.

ROCKIES 5, PHILLIES 0 Ryan Feltner tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings, C.J. Cron homered and Colorado snapped an eight-game losing streak with a victory over Philadelphia. Justin Lawrence struck out four in 2 1/3 strong relief innings and Pierce Johnson tossed a scoreless ninth to complete the shutout. Mike Moustakas had an RBI double for the Rockies, who rebounded from getting shelled in a three-game sweep by the Pirates at home in which Pittsburgh outscored the Rockies 33-9 while accumulating 43 hits. Trea Turner doubled for the Phillies, who had six hits. Philadelphia has lost three of its last six games, with all the defeats coming by shutout.





