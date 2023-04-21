Roughly 900 River Valley residents participate in United Way Day of Caring event

FORT SMITH -- Roughly 900 people provided invaluable services across the River Valley on Thursday as part of the annual Day of Caring through United Way.

The United Way of Fort Smith Area has participated in the Day of Caring events since 2018. United Way is a national organization that coordinates volunteers and donors to aid nonprofit groups.

Mayor George McGill said during the event last year volunteers have generated more than $400,000 of work in the region through Day of Caring projects alone.

The roughly 101 projects this year spanned the region, with most being yard work, painting or construction to transition organizations from winter to spring.

Several companies and organizations gave their employees the day off to participate, including the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, Arvest Bank and Oklahoma Gas & Electric.

Mitzy Little, marketing director for United Way of Fort Smith, said the Day of Caring helps volunteers see what local organizations are doing to help the community.

"There's only five United Way employees in the six-county area, and there's no way that we could do projects and the things we did today without the support of our volunteers, sponsors and the community, so we just want to make sure that they know how much we thank them for their help today," Little said.

Penni Burns, CEO of the Fort Smith Crisis Intervention Center, noted volunteers helping beautify the social services organization gives her employees more time to help those in need of their services.

"It's hard enough to live in a shelter or be receiving victim services in our clinic or any one of our programs. You want it to be very nice and very pleasing and warm and welcoming," she said.

Burns noted that Day of Caring volunteers, or groups that were unable to participate this year, are welcome to reach out to participating organizations to help outside of the United Way event as well.

Michael Hillier (left) and Meyer Rosenzweig help build a new cabin platform, Thursday, April 20, 2023, as part of the 30th annual United Way of Fort Smith Areas Day of Caring at Girl Scouts Diamonds of Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas in Fort Smith. The projects there were among several being constructed, cleaned up and painted by volunteers on Thursday across the United Way of Fort Smith Areas six-county service area. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (River Valley Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



