Saturday to be final day for residents to deposit tornado debris at Reservoir Park

The final day for residents to deposit tornado debris at Little Rock's Reservoir Park will be Saturday, according to a news release the city issued Friday afternoon.

The city has asked residents to leave debris at the curb for crews to remove instead. According to the news release, Galveston, Texas-based DRC Emergency Services has been selected as the debris removal contractor across three zones of the city following rapid requests for bids the city issued after the destructive EF3 twister on March 31.

The contractor "has more than 30 trucks working in impacted neighborhoods seven days a week from approximately 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.," the release said. "Residents are asked to place all tornado debris within 10 feet of the curb. Also, debris must be separated by type — tree and yard waste, construction debris, regular household waste and tires. If debris is not separated, it will not be collected."