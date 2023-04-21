School administrators from Bentonville and Texas in line for Prairie Grove superintendent job

PRAIRIE GROVE -- The School Board on Wednesday voted to interview two candidates for the superintendent's position.

The board chose to interview Courtney Morawski, executive director of middle level education with the Bentonville School District, and Lance Campbell, assistant superintendent of secondary administration with Beaumont Independent School District in Beaumont, Texas.

Kenneth James, lead consultant with McPherson & Jacobson, LLC, and Megan Duncan, a deputy superintendent with Fayetteville School District, presented four candidates out of 14 applications for the board to consider Wednesday. The board then retired to executive session for about 90 minutes to further discuss the candidates, along with viewing three-minute videos submitted by each.

The board hired McPherson & Jacobson at its Jan. 17 meeting to conduct the search for a superintendent after former Superintendent Reba Holmes took a leave of absence Dec. 2 for the remainder of the school year and announced she would retire June 30.

The two finalists will be interviewed during the first week of May, and both will be on campus for a full day of interviews and planned activities, according to James.

In the morning, the candidates will spend an hour each with four stakeholder groups: students, classified employees, teachers and administrators. Each stakeholder group will provide the board with a one-page summary of what they consider the candidates' strengths and challenges, James said.

Board President William Dick said all four top candidates were quality applicants but "we felt like the two we picked shined a bit more and felt like they had a good fit. We'll see what transpires here in a few weeks."

Morawski has been with Bentonville since July 2021. She previously worked as principal and director of professional development with the Fort Smith School District for about five years, was an assistant principal and principal with Judson Independent School District in Live Oak, Texas, and an elementary and high school teacher with Mansfield Independent School District in Mansfield, Texas.

Morawski has a bachelor's degree in language arts in the classroom from University of Texas, Arlington; a master's degree from University of Texas, Tyler; and a doctorate from Dallas Baptist University.

Her husband is Terry Morawski, superintendent for the Fort Smith School District.

Campbell has been in his current position since July 1. Previously, he was assistant chief of campus operations with Irving Independent School District in Irving, Texas, executive director for secondary education with Weatherford Independent School District in Weatherford, Texas, and a principal in the Burleson Independent School District in Burleson, Texas.

Campbell has a bachelor's degree in kinesiology from University of North Texas in Denton, a master's degree from Texas Woman's University in Denton and a doctorate in education from Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas.

James told board members that in vetting the 14 applications, he and Duncan used the criteria identified by the board. Some things the board seeks in a superintendent are integrity and high moral character, excellent people skills and someone who understands budgeting, Arkansas school law and the Arkansas educational system.

Holmes' announcement of her retirement came two days after a controversial video on school security was shown to teachers during professional development time. The video was shown as a memorial to those who were killed during a fictitious school shooting at a Prairie Grove school. The video used photos of Prairie Grove teachers or their children as victims in the shooting.

Pete Joenks has served as interim superintendent since Holmes went on leave.