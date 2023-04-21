SEARK chooses Adams to coach Sharks baseball

The long night Steven Adams Jr. spent getting to Pine Bluff from Richmond, Ky., was all worth it.

Adams made enough of an impression during last week's visit to Southeast Arkansas College, on about 20 to 30 minutes of sleep, no less, to be hired as the Sharks' first head baseball coach. The 41-year-old Louisiana native was most recently director of baseball operations at Eastern Kentucky University, handling many of the same duties he did during a six-year run as head coach at Louisiana State University of Alexandria (2016-21).

"It's a really cool feeling to be the first guy to come in, get the program off the ground and get it rolling," Adams said Thursday. "It's a tremendous honor."

Following a game at the University of Tennessee last week, Adams drove to Louisville for a flight to Atlanta and then to Little Rock before heading down to Pine Bluff to share his vision for SEARK's first men's athletic team with supporters and staff members. SEARK will begin competing in baseball and softball in the 2023-24 school year.

"Fire away. I am extremely vulnerable," Adams told the public, mustering a joke while fighting off sleep. There would be plenty of time for that afterward.

"That night, I felt like a truck hit me," he said Thursday. "All of that was well worth it. I got some well-deserved sleep."

And now, the Northwestern State University graduate and married father of three has another head coaching job.

He will arrive back in Pine Bluff on Monday to familiarize himself with admissions and financial aid at SEARK.

Adams, who was picked over Georgia Highlands College assistant Tucker Hughes, said he has already started recruiting players and is getting a feel for the local high school baseball teams.

"We are excited about the future of SEARK Shark baseball under the leadership of Steven Adams," SEARK President Steven Bloomberg said in a news release. "His extensive experience in baseball operations and player development, combined with his commitment to education, make him the perfect fit for our program. We look forward to seeing the impact he will have on our student-athletes."

SEARK now has its first two head coaches on staff.

The college broke ground on the renovation of a former nursing home into an athletic village called The Reef across the street from its Seabrook Activity Center last Thursday and hired former Chipola College (Fla.) coach Belinda Hendrix to lead the softball team the next day.

"What drew me to SEARK most, they're starting a program from scratch and putting things in place I think will put us in a position to be successful early," Adams said, referring to Seabrook's baseball and softball fields. Located 4 miles south of campus on South Hazel Street, Seabrook is a former YMCA facility.

"Having a facility with a grandstand and a press box, that always takes a long time to get," Adams remarked. "Turning the YMCA into a facility for all sports and the purchase of the building, all those things taking place prior to starting athletics says a lot about the vision of the administration. It's easy to get on board. That's the biggest kicker."