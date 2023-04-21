Super Quiz: The 10 Canadian Provinces

1. Which province is an island?

2. Which is the largest province in total land area?

3. Which is the most populous province?

4. Name the most easterly province.

5. The most westerly of the three prairie provinces.

6. Its capital and largest city is Winnipeg.

7. The only province with both English and French as its official languages.

8. Along with Alberta, it is one of the two landlocked provinces.

9. The westernmost province.

ANSWERS

1. Prince Edward Island

2. Quebec

3. Ontario

4. Newfoundland and Labrador

5. Alberta

6. Manitoba

7. New Brunswick

8. Saskatchewan

9. British Columbia