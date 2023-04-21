PREP SWIM/DIVE: Sanchez, Lee excel at Class 6A state meet





GIRLS DIVER OF THE YEAR

BRYZE SANCHEZ

SCHOOL Springdale

CLASS Senior

HEIGHT 5-3

NOTABLE Won state championship in the diving competition with a score of 447.57 at the state meet in Little Rock. ... Also won 6A-West Conference championship. ... Had a personal-best dive of 462.75 as a senior. ... Missed an opportunity to win state last season because she had a conflict with a church event. ... Her sister, Maizie Sanchez, who won the state meet last season, was second in Little Rock at the 2023 meet with 423.48 points. ... The Sanchez sisters helped Springdale finish fourth overall at the state meet. ... Bryze Sanchez will continue her diving next season at the University of Arkansas, where her father is a coach.

SHE SAID IT "I went to the church event last year and my sister ended up winning, which is super cool. I came back this year, won conference and state, and was undefeated, which is really cool. I've been home-schooled my whole life, so winning high school events were pretty special."

...

GIRLS SWIMMER OF THE YEAR

SUSIE LEE

SCHOOL Bentonville

CLASS Junior

HEIGHT 5-3

NOTABLE Selected NWADG All-Area girls Swimmer of the Year for second consecutive year. ... A major contributor who helped Bentonville to its fifth state championship in girls swimming and diving. ... Broke state record while winning the 100 backstroke (54.66) and also won the 200 freestyle (1:50.92). ... Swam on two winning relay teams at state, the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay. ... Won state championship last year after moving to Arkansas from New Jersey.

SHE SAID IT "I was most proud of what I did at state in the 100 backstroke. It's been a favorite of mine for a long time. There was a lot of energy there at the pool deck that day and my team was counting on me to score some points and I did my best. After moving from New Jersey, I'm the happiest I've been in my life here."

Susie Lee of Bentonville is the NWA Democrat-Gazette All-Area girls Swimmer of the Year. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Tirey).





