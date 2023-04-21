The NFL’s Gambling Policy: Explaining How It Works

Five players have been suspended after an investigation proved they violated the NFLs gambling policy.

From the Lions, 2022 first-round pick Jameson Williams and Stanley Berryhill were suspended six games for their involvement. Additionally from Detroit, both wideout Quintez Cephus and defensive back C.J. Moore were banned indefinitely, along with defensive end Shaka Toney of the Commanders.

Fantasy impact: Jameson Williams was expected to be sleeper in 2023

Last year, it was former Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley who was suspended for the season, before being traded to the Jaguars. He has since been reinstated.

Williams was out most of 2022 with a torn ACL after he was selected in the first round. Lon Horwedel/USA TODAY Sports

For the NFL, the suspension lengths are clearly outlined in its policy. Here are some of the main points you need to know: