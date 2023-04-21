The NFL’s Gambling Policy: Explaining How It Works

Five players have been suspended after an investigation proved they violated the NFLs gambling policy.
From the Lions, 2022 first-round pick Jameson Williams and Stanley Berryhill were suspended six games for their involvement. Additionally from Detroit, both wideout Quintez Cephus and defensive back C.J. Moore were banned indefinitely, along with defensive end Shaka Toney of the Commanders.
Fantasy impact: Jameson Williams was expected to be sleeper in 2023
Last year, it was former Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley who was suspended for the season, before being traded to the Jaguars. He has since been reinstated.
For the NFL, the suspension lengths are clearly outlined in its policy. Here are some of the main points you need to know:
- All NFL personnel are banned from gambling on any sport, which is defined by three subsets including prize, chance or consideration.
- Whether wagers are with sportsbooks or in private (with other players, family, friends, etc.), they violate the policy.
- All NFL part- and full-time employees are banned from fixing games or trading inside information, including injury updates or personnel decisions.
- During the season, all NFL personnel must not enter a sportsbook.
- NFL personnel is not allowed to promote or endorse anything involving gambling.
- NFL personnel may not take any gifts from a betting entity if the value of said gift exceeds $250.
- NFL personnel are not allowed to participate in daily fantasy football leagues. Personnel may participate in season-long fantasy football leagues with a prize, provided the winner doesnt not receive more than $250.
- Any NFL employee who incurs a gambling debt of more than $10,000 must notify the NFL Security Department.