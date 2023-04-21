The Southern Fried Podcast: Politics, presidents and progress in Arkansas with Skip Rutherford

Skip Rutherford’s back for his first 2023 appearance on the Southern Fried Podcast.

[Trouble viewing the podcast player? Listen here: arkansasonline.com/southernfried42/]

On the heels of Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ 100th day in office and the close of a whirlwind Legislative session, Skip and Rex Nelson discuss the highlights of the new administration thus far.

As former Gov. Asa Hutchinson is set to officially kick-off his presidential campaign, Rex and Skip analyze the field of White House hopefuls. They also discuss past presidential bids by Arkansans, including former President Bill Clinton’s improbable rise to the Oval Office.

Shifting gears, Rex and Skip round out the episode with a look at recent economic developments across Arkansas.

