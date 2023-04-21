This date in baseball

April 21

1910 The Cleveland Indians played their first game at League Park and lost to the Detroit Tigers 5-0 in front of 19,867.

1955 The Brooklyn Dodgers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 14-4 at Ebbets Field for their 10th consecutive victory from the start of the season -- a major league record that lasted until 1981.

1957 A power failure stops a major league game for the first time in history. The night game between the Baltimore Orioles and Washington Senators at Griffith Stadium is halted after five innings.

1961 The Minnesota Twins, formerly known as the Washington Senators, play their first home game in Minnesota at Metropolitan Stadium, losing to the expansion "new" Washington Senators 5-3.

1967 After 737 consecutive games, the Dodgers were rained out for the first time since moving to Los Angeles. The St. Louis Cardinals were scheduled.

1982 The Atlanta Braves beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-3 for their 13th consecutive victory.

1984 In his second start since August 1982, Montreal pitcher David Palmer threw five perfect innings against the St. Louis Cardinals in a 4-0 victory stopped by rain.

1987 The Milwaukee Brewers' 13-game winning streak from the start of the season ended with a 7-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox. Milwaukee shared the major league streak of 13 consecutive, set by the Atlanta Braves in 1982.

1994 Eddie Murray set a major league record with his 11th switch-hit home run game, helping the Cleveland Indians beat the Minnesota Twins 10-6.

1996 Brady Anderson led off the first inning with a home run for the fourth consecutive game for Baltimore. The Texas Rangers overcame that home run, beating the Orioles 9-6.

2002 Randy Johnson struck out 17 batters while giving up two hits in Arizona's 7-1 victory over Colorado.

2002 Atlanta's Rafael Furcal tied a modern major league record and became the first Braves player in 46 years to hit three triples in a game as Atlanta beat Florida 4-2.

2006 Manny Ramirez of the Boston Red Sox hits two home runs in a 12-inning, 7-6 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. Ramirez's first home run is his 200th with the Red Sox and 436th for his career. He also hit 236 home runs with the Cleveland Indians, becoming the fourth major leaguer to hit 200 home runs with two different teams, after Jimmie Foxx, Mark McGwire and Rafael Palmeiro.

2006 Albert Pujols hit his major league-leading 11th home run of the season and drove in four RBI in St. Louis' 9-3 victory over Chicago. Pujols' first inning two-run blast was his 1,000th career hit. He became the fastest player in major league history to reach that milestone with 200 home runs.

2012 Phil Humber threw the first perfect game in the majors in almost two years, leading the Chicago White Sox to a 4-0 victory over the Seattle Mariners. It was baseball's 21st perfect game and first since Philadelphia's Roy Halladay threw one against the Florida Marlins on May 29, 2010.

2012 Nick Swisher hit a grand slam to help the New York Yankees erase a nine-run deficit, then he added a two-run double to give them the lead as they posted back-to-back seven-run innings to beat Boston 15-9 at Fenway Park.

2014 Ike Davis became the first player to hit grand slams for different teams in the same April, and Neil Walker had a game-winning single with two outs in the ninth inning for Pittsburgh. The Pirates twice overcame deficits to beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-5.

2015 Jay Bruce and Todd Frazier each hit two-out grand slams, powering the Cincinnati Reds past the Milwaukee Brewers 16-10. Elian Herrera hit a grand slam for the Brewers. It was the fourth time in major league history two teams combined for three grand slams.

2016 Jake Arrieta of the Chicago Cubs pitched his second no-hitter in a span of 11 regular-season starts, shutting down the Cincinnati Reds in a 16-0 rout.

2019 Rangers slugger Joey Gallo ends a bizarre streak when he drives in a run on a sacrifice fly in the 4th inning, as part of a wild 11-10 victory over the Astros. Gallo had gone 1,145 at-bats in his career without recording a sac fly, the longest such streak since it was introduced as an official statistic in 1954.

-- The Associated Press