Three people arrested on various charges in Washington County

Arrests

Tontitown

Jasper Guy, 43, of 918 S.E. 22nd St. in Pryor, Okla., was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Guy was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

Devin Still, 29, of 62 Pine St. in Pryor, Okla., was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver. Still was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Caleb Beck, 18, of 213 S.E. 309th Lane in Lamar, Mo., was arrested Wednesday in connection with accomplice to aggravated robbery and accomplice to aggravated residential burglary. Beck was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.