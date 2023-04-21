Toronto’s surge ties series at 1-1

TORONTO -- John Tavares had his first playoff hat trick and the Toronto Maple Leafs rebounded from a poor playoff start with a lopsided 7-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night to even the teams' first-round playoff series at a game apiece.

Mitch Marner had two goals and an assist, William Nylander added a goal and an assist, and Zach Aston-Reese also scored for Toronto.

Morgan Rielly tied a franchise record with four assists. Auston Matthews also had two assists for the Maple Leafs, whose stars stepped up. Ilya Samsonov made 19 saves for Toronto after being pulled in Tuesday's 7-3 loss.

Ian Cole and Corey Perry scored for the Lightning, who were without injured defensemen Victor Hedman and Erik Cernak. Andrei Vasilevskiy, who has played every minute of Lightning postseason action since 2020, allowed seven goals on 35 shots.

The series shifts to Florida, where Games 3 and 4 of the best-of-seven set are scheduled for Saturday and Monday.

Facing a 0-2 deficit against an opponent that's a perfect 10-0 all-time when winning the first two games of a series, Toronto scored 47 seconds into the opening period on a power play when Marner beat Vasilevskiy with a slap shot on the first shot.

The Maple Leafs survived two Lightning power plays thanks to Samsonov and some desperate shot blocks. Then, Tavares made it 2-0 at 12:45 when he took a pass from Rielly and fired through a screen.

Toronto took a three-goal lead on a delayed penalty when Nylander scored his second of the series at 15:08.

After being booed at every buzzer on Tuesday, the Maple Leafs received a loud ovation from their towel-waving fans as they headed to the locker room.

Toronto, which lost to Tampa in a tight first-round series last spring and hasn't advanced in the postseason since 2004, continued to push in the second.

The Lightning, who won the Stanley Cup in 2020 and 2021 and reached the championship round last year, scored at 8:58 of the second when Cole scored off the rush to make it 3-1.

AVALANCHE 3, KRAKEN 2

DENVER — Devon Toews scored with 7:01 remaining to complete Colorado’s rally from two goals down as the Avalanche beat Seattle to even their first-round series at a game apiece.

Trailing 2-0 in the second period, Artturi Lehkonen and Valeri Nichushkin scored 48 seconds apart to tie the game. It set the stage for Toews, who knocked in a rebound for the defending Stanley Cup champions.

Justin Schultz and Brandon Tanev scored for a Kraken team that once again got off to a flying start after winning 3-1 in Game 1.

Alexandar Georgiev was tested all night and finished with 27 saves. One of his top stops was in the closing seconds of the second period with Seattle on a 3-on-1 break. A pass was sent over to Jordan Eberle, but a sprawled-out Georgiev prevented the score with his extended right leg.

Game 3 of the best-of-seven series is Saturday in Seattle.

RANGERS 5, DEVILS 1

NEWARK, N.J. -- Chris Kreider scored two power-play goals in a three-goal second period and New York stunned New Jersey to a take a 2-0 lead on the road in their first-round playoff series.

Patrick Kane added a goal and two assists and fellow trade deadline acquisition Vladimir Tarasenko scored for the second consecutive game as the Rangers again had their way with the young Devils.

Kaapo Kakko also scored and Adam Fox added two more assists to give him six in two games. Igor Shesterkin had a relatively easy night, making 21 saves.

Erik Haula scored for New Jersey, which has been outscored 10-2 after going 3-0-1 in the regular season against New York. Vitek Vanecek finished with 26 saves in a game that got one-sided and chippy late.

Referee Wes McCauley and Frederick L'Ecuyer sent five players from each team to the locker room with 6:40 left.

The best-of-seven series shifts across the Hudson River to Madison Square Garden for Games 3 and 4.

Special teams and Kreider were again the difference. The Rangers were 2 of 7 with the extra man and Kreider netted both, giving him four in two games, all on tip-ins.

Haula put New Jersey on the board first with a rebound in the crease in the waning seconds of a power play. The Devils were 1 of 4 with the extra man.





NHL playoffs

All times Central

THURSDAY’S GAMES

NY Rangers 5, New Jersey 1,

NY Rangers lead series 2-0

Toronto 7, Tampa Bay 2,

Series tied 1-1

Colorado 3, Seattle 2,

Series tied 1-1

Vegas 5, Winnipeg 2,

Series tied 1-1

TODAY’S GAMES

Boston at Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Series tied 1-1

Carolina at NY Islanders, 6 p.m.

Carolina leads 2-0

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Series tied 1-1

Dallas at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Series tied 1-1





New York Rangers' Vladimir Tarasenko (91) celebrates with Adam Fox, middle, and other teammates after scoring against the New Jersey Devils during the second period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Newark, N.J., Thursday, April 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)



New Jersey Devils' Jack Hughes shoots during the second period of Game 2 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the New York Rangers in Newark, N.J., Thursday, April 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)



New Jersey Devils goaltender Vitek Vanecek stops a New York Rangers shot during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Newark, N.J., Thursday, April 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)



New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin, left, watches the puck during the second period of Game 2 of the team's NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the New Jersey Devils in Newark, N.J., Thursday, April 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)



New Jersey Devils' Erik Haula celebrates his goal against the New York Rangers during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Newark, N.J., Thursday, April 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)



New Jersey Devils' Ryan Graves, left, and Dawson Mercer, right, and New York Rangers' Barclay Goodrow reach for the puck during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Newark, N.J., Thursday, April 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)



New York Rangers' Filip Chytil, left, shoots on New Jersey Devils goaltender Vitek Vanecek during the first period of Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Newark, N.J., Thursday, April 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

