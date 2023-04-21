Sections
Travs game suspended, to resume today

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:32 a.m.

The Arkansas Travelers' game Thursday night against the Frisco RoughRiders was suspended after four innings at Riders Field in Frisco, Texas, due to inclement weather.

The game will resume at 5:30 p.m. Central today, with the teams' regularly scheduled game -- which will be shortened to seven innings -- to follow.

The Travs trailed 9-0 at the time of the suspension after Frisco erupted for six runs in the bottom of the fourth. Luisangel Acuna – the younger brother of Atlanta Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuna -- blasted a grand slam to left, ending the night for Emerson Hancock. Arkansas' starting pitcher allowed 9 earned runs on 8 hits with 3 walks in 3-plus innings of work.

-- Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

Print Headline: Travs game suspended, to resume today

