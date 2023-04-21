Travs game suspended, to resume today

The Arkansas Travelers' game Thursday night against the Frisco RoughRiders was suspended after four innings at Riders Field in Frisco, Texas, due to inclement weather.

The game will resume at 5:30 p.m. Central today, with the teams' regularly scheduled game -- which will be shortened to seven innings -- to follow.

The Travs trailed 9-0 at the time of the suspension after Frisco erupted for six runs in the bottom of the fourth. Luisangel Acuna – the younger brother of Atlanta Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuna -- blasted a grand slam to left, ending the night for Emerson Hancock. Arkansas' starting pitcher allowed 9 earned runs on 8 hits with 3 walks in 3-plus innings of work.

