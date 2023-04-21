Sections
Two people die in wrecks on Arkansas roadways

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:01 a.m.

Two people were killed in wrecks on Arkansas roads Wednesday, according to preliminary fatality reports from law enforcement.

Jonathan Noel, 34, of Brookland was killed around 11:21 a.m. Wednesday when the 2011 Honda Pilot he was driving on U.S. 49 in Brookland left its lane and hit a 2018 International Harvester head-on, according to a report from Brookland police.

Jessica Obar, 36, of Conway was fatally injured around 12:42 p.m. Wednesday after the 2015 Nissan Altima she was driving on Arkansas 35 in rural Grant County crossed the shoulder and hit a fence before overturning and coming to a rest on its hood, according to a report from Arkansas State Police.

Print Headline: 2 died in separate crashes

