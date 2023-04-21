Two people die in wrecks on Arkansas roadways

Two people were killed in wrecks on Arkansas roads Wednesday, according to preliminary fatality reports from law enforcement.

Jonathan Noel, 34, of Brookland was killed around 11:21 a.m. Wednesday when the 2011 Honda Pilot he was driving on U.S. 49 in Brookland left its lane and hit a 2018 International Harvester head-on, according to a report from Brookland police.

Jessica Obar, 36, of Conway was fatally injured around 12:42 p.m. Wednesday after the 2015 Nissan Altima she was driving on Arkansas 35 in rural Grant County crossed the shoulder and hit a fence before overturning and coming to a rest on its hood, according to a report from Arkansas State Police.