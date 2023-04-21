Tyson Foods testing autonomous trucks

Tyson Foods Inc. has begun testing self-driving trucks in the Dallas and San Antonio, Texas, area.

The pilot program to autonomously ship Springdale-based Tyson Food's products is part of a partnership with Kodiak Robotics Inc. and truckload carrier C.R. England Inc.

The deliveries between Dallas and San Antonio started this month, using Kodiak's self-driving trucks and C.R. England's trailers. Safety drivers will be in the trucks during the initial stages of the pilot program, the companies said in a release.

"We are on an innovation journey in every aspect of our business," Melissa Williams, a Tyson Foods spokesperson, said in response to email questions. "In transportation, this is our first project with autonomous trucks. The company continues to look at areas where we can improve sustainability through emerging technologies and how they can complement our strategy."

In recent earnings calls, Tyson Foods has highlighted its shift toward automation, saying the move makes production more efficient and improves working conditions for its employees. In December 2021, the company said it would invest $1.3 billion through 2024 in automation in a move to both increase production and reduce labor costs.

