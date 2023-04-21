UA athletes looking to earn spots

FAYETTEVILLE -- There are athletes on the University of Arkansas' powerhouse men's and women's track and field teams capable of scoring at the SEC Outdoor Championships who might not get the chance.

That's because both teams have more than 50 athletes, and SEC rosters are limited to 30.

The challenge for the coaching staffs of deciding who makes the cut to compete at the SEC Championships on May 11-3 in Baton Rouge continues today when Arkansas hosts the John McDonnell Invitational.

"Our sights now are on the SEC meet in three weeks and everything leading up to that is guys trying to secure a spot on that team," Arkansas men's Coach Chris Bucknam said. "For some of our guys, this weekend it's important they make some forward progress."

This will be the third week of competition for the Razorbacks during the outdoor season.

"We need to have some people start showing some consistency with the performances to be able to make that SEC team," Arkansas women's Coach Lance Harter said. "Between now and then, we have three weeks, so the momentum to perform is dramatically increasing."

Field events for the meet at John McDonnell Field begin at 10 a.m. with the discus. Running events begin at 3:30 p.m. with the 3,000-meter steeplechase. The 1,600 relays, starting at 8:35 p.m, cap the meet.

More than 20 teams will compete including Kansas, Missouri, the University of Arkansas-Little Rock, the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Arkansas Tech, Harding, University of the Ozarks, Oral Roberts and Tulsa.

The Razorbacks swept the men's and women's SEC and NCAA titles during the indoor season and expectations remain high outdoors.

Arkansas' men's team is ranked No. 1 in the coaches poll followed by Texas Tech, Tennessee, Alabama and Florida.

The Razorbacks shot to the top of the poll after a strong showing last weekend at meets in California.

"We had a big weekend," Bucknam said. "[Today] is about keeping the rhythm with what we have going."

Arkansas' women's team had impressive performances in Florida and California last weekend and is ranked No. 3 behind Texas and Florida with the top five also including Oregon and LSU.

"This is only our third competition weekend for the outdoor season and essentially we're behind when compared to our peers, who are already in their fifth or sixth week," Harter said. "We gave our people a little more of a rest and an opportunity to recover post-indoors for a couple of weeks.

"I think that freshens them up and gets them a little more hungry for some good momentum outdoors."

Bucknam said sorting out the best options to run on the 400 and 1,600 relays at the SEC meet will be a focus today.

The pole vault figures to be a key event for Arkansas' women's team, led by two-time NCAA champion Amanda Fassold.

"All the vaulters will all be in action," Harter said. "We're looking forward to a nice tailwind for them. This facility has always produced great pole vault marks. So we look forward to that.

"If the wind dies down by the evening, it will be optimal for the distance group to put up some good marks."