UA marks investiture of Robinson at helm

FAYETTEVILLE -- With the pomp and circumstance resembling a commencement, the University of Arkansas on Thursday celebrated the investiture of Charles Robinson, the first Black person to lead the state's flagship campus.

Though there will no doubt be "difficult days" in the future for the university and for the state, Robinson promised "you will always, every day, get the best of me."

However, he added, "no one can do it alone."

Robinson said he needs support from everyone associated with the university and from across the state in order "to create magical moments." There are no words "that will fully capture how very grateful I am to the university for the support I've received since I became interim chancellor" in August 2021, said Robinson, who was officially named chancellor in November 2022 by the board of trustees of the University of Arkansas System.

None of the speakers at the investiture directly mentioned Robinson is the first person of color to serve as chancellor, even in an interim capacity, in the history of the state's largest institution of higher learning, founded more than 150 years ago. But several used the word "historic" when referring to his hiring or his investiture.

An investiture is one of the oldest traditions in academia, as an individual is formally installed into campus leadership and receives symbols of his or her authority and responsibilities. Robinson received multiple standing ovations from his audience inside the Faulkner Performing Arts Center, a crowd that included several UA System board of trustees members, a trio of former UA-Fayetteville chancellors, and myriad administrators from various UA System schools across the state.

"You stayed with me, believed in me, and worked with me to lift the [university] to higher heights," Robinson said.

"Every day, I have the great privilege of engaging the campus community," meeting and talking to students, and "I feel the energy and power" on campus that he has always strived to create, he said. "This is my campus."

When Robinson, who graduated from the University of Houston and has his doctorate in history from there, first came to UA-Fayetteville in February 1999 to deliver a Black History Month lecture, he never could've imagined one day "I'd be in this position for this purpose at this moment," he said. A history professor by profession, he knows "moments matter," and as leader of the university, he understands it's incumbent upon him to create magical moments.

Robinson, who has a master's degree from Rice University -- also in his hometown of Houston -- said he is dedicated to raising retention and graduation rates for students, as well as making sure no Arkansan who wants to attend UA-Fayetteville and is capable of earning a degree is shut out due to cost. "[We need to] remember our primary purpose is to improve the lives of every Arkansan, [and] I am fully committed to -- and energized by -- our mission."

Advancing student success, augmenting the research enterprise and making the university an employer of choice were Robinson's top priorities as interim chancellor, and they remain at the forefront of his plans, he said.

During his first few months as chancellor, he is focused on filling interim appointments, advancing strategic planning, launching a fundraising campaign for Arkansas student support, increasing tenure track faculty to support graduate students and research, and continuing to engage the campus and wider community through a series of town-hall-style meetings and informal listening sessions that started in January.

As the university embarks on the strategic planning process for its next 150 years, Robinson and other university leaders conducted the meetings to gather advice and suggestions. Each town hall focused on one element of three strategic priority areas -- student success, research excellence and the university's status as an employer of choice. Robinson participated in all three sessions.

Robinson came to UA-Fayetteville in 1999 as an assistant professor of history and has played a role in numerous initiatives since then while serving in a variety of capacities. He was leader of the African & African American Studies Program, vice provost for diversity, vice chancellor for Student Affairs and provost and executive vice chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs before ascending to the chancellor's position.

"Today, there is much to be excited about, and build upon," said UA System President Donald Bobbitt. The university has grown significantly in size and scope in recent years, and students are excelling in academics, athletics and the arts, he said.

UA-Fayetteville is on the way up, leading the way not only for Northwest Arkansas, but also for the entire state, Bobbitt added. Robinson not only has an innate gift for connecting with all types of people, but he also has the "unique ability to inspire others to follow his lead."

'BOLD NEW CHAPTER'

UA-Fayetteville has a special place in the hearts of Arkansans, and has made laudable investments in the state -- and its people -- during Robinson's tenure, said Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Robinson has been instrumental in those efforts, and he has also pioneered new ways to make the university accessible for first-generation and/or low-income Arkansans, so his investiture ushers in a "bold new chapter of education in Arkansas."

"I'm glad we have someone as dedicated" as Robinson is to the university, the governor said, adding that she shares his commitment to putting every Arkansan on a path to prosperity and success, so she looks forward to partnering with Robinson and the university to make UA-Fayetteville even more beloved across the state and respected nationally. Robinson's tenure can be not merely "the next chapter" at the university, but the "best chapter yet" for UA-Fayetteville and the state.

As the state's land-grant flagship, UA-Fayetteville can move people forward and improve their quality of life, said Morril Harriman, chairman of the UA System board of trustees. The university has plenty of momentum, and Robinson no doubt "will continue to carry it forward."

Thursday was "a special and historic day," but also "about the future," said Deacue Fields, vice president of the UA System Division of Agriculture. Robinson's legacy will hinge on how he moved the university forward, and "I'm excited and optimistic about where we'll go."

It's been "a pleasure" working with Robinson this year as Associated Student Government president, and ASG looks forward to partnering with the chancellor to make the university even more "inclusive and formidable," said Lauren Loften. Since Robinson joined the university in 1999, "he's been a fierce champion for students," particularly Arkansans and those in need.

Empathy, courage, dedication, strategic thinking and planning, and cross-disciplinary communication are hallmarks of a terrific leader, promulgated Dana McGee, UA-Fayetteville Graduate and Professional Student Congress president. Fortunately for the university, Robinson "embodies all of those qualities."

Stephen Caldwell, UA-Fayetteville faculty senate chairman, said he "brings enthusiastic support" for Robinson on behalf of the faculty senate, as Robinson is "truly one of us." In addition, Robinson and the faculty have a "shared hope for what the future holds" at the university.

The chancellor plays a pivotal role in campus life, and Robinson's appointment is a clear signal of upward movement, said Roy Cordell, UA-Fayetteville staff senate chairman. He's "a true leader" whose "passion and commitment to the mission has never wavered."





Don Bobbitt (right), president of the University of Arkansas System, prepares to bestow a medallion Thursday around the neck of Charles Robinson (left), chancellor of the university, as Morril Harriman, chair of the university’s board of trustees, looks on during Robinson’s formal investiture as chancellor inside the Jim and Joyce Faulkner Performing Arts Center in Fayetteville. More photos at arkansasonline.com/421chancellor/ (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)



Charles Robinson, chancellor of the University of Arkansas, speaks Thursday during his investiture as chancellor. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)



Charles Robinson (from left), chancellor of the University of Arkansas, is congratulated Thursday by Morril Harriman, chair of the university’s board of trustees, Don Bobbitt, president of the university system, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Deacue Fields, vice president of the Division of Agriculture, and Roy Cordell, chair of the university’s staff senate, during Robinson’s formal investiture as chancellor in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)





