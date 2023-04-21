UALR vs. Soouthern Illinois-Edwardsville

WHEN 6 p.m.

WHERE Gary Hogan Field, Little Rock RECORDS UALR 20-14, 7-5 Ohio Valley Conference; Southern Illinois-Edwards-ville 22-14, 5-4 STARTING PITCHERS Game 1: UALR RHP Jackson Wells (4-2, 1.27 ERA); Southern Illinois-Edwardsville RHP Tyler DeLong (4-2, 2.66 ERA). Game 2: UALR RHP Preston Davis (4-1, 2.52 ERA); Southern Illinois-Edwardsville RHP Jake Bockenstedt (4-2, 4.13 ERA). Game 3: UALR RHP Noah Burkey (1-1, 5.21 ERA); Southern Illinois-Edwardsville RHP Teague Conrad (3-1, 5.77 ERA).

COACHES Chris Curry (194-230 in ninth season at UALR and overall); Sean Lyons (137-174 in seventh season at Southern Illinois-Edwardsville and overall) SERIES UALR leads 8-1 TV None RADIO None INTERNET ESPN-Plus SHORT HOPS UALR has played Southern Illinois-Edwardsville in three previous nonconference series, the last coming in February 2015. … The Trojans are allowing 8.8 hits per nine innings, best in the Ohio Valley. … The Cougars’ .981 fielding percentage ranks 10th nationally. … Tyler Williams’ 49 hits lead the conference.

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY SIU-Edwardsville*, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY SIU-Edwardsville*, 4 p.m.

SUNDAY SIU-Edwardsville*, 1 p.m.

MONDAY Off TUESDAY at Central Arkansas, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY Arkansas State, 6 p.m.

THURSDAY Off *Ohio Valley Conference game