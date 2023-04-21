UAPB holds honors ceremony

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff highlighted its Founders' Week celebration with a Founders' and Honors Awards Convocation on Thursday at the H.O. Clemmons Arena.

Honor students from multiple divisions across the university were celebrated for their academic achievements and listened to a speech from Chancellor Emeritus and Honors College Founder Carolyn Blakely. Chancellor Laurence B. Alexander also offered his congratulatory remarks, encouraging students to remember the traditions that have shaped UAPB over its 150-year history.

Jacolbi Knowlton, a member of the Carolyn F. Blakely Honors Program, delivers the honors response. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



A member of the UAPB Reserve Officer Training Corps salutes the American flag as Chancellor Emeritus Carolyn Blakely and Chancellor Laurence B. Alexander look on. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)



Members of the UAPB Vesper Choir sing the alma mater while locking their hands. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

