UAPB holds honors ceremony

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff highlighted its Founders' Week celebration with a Founders' and Honors Awards Convocation on Thursday at the H.O. Clemmons Arena.
Honor students from multiple divisions across the university were celebrated for their academic achievements and listened to a speech from Chancellor Emeritus and Honors College Founder Carolyn Blakely. Chancellor Laurence B. Alexander also offered his congratulatory remarks, encouraging students to remember the traditions that have shaped UAPB over its 150-year history.