UK coach helped Deifel get started





FAYETTEVILLE -- For a second consecutive SEC series, University of Arkansas softball Coach Courtney Deifel will stand in the opposing dugout across from someone she considers a close friend.

Arkansas (32-12, 9-6 SEC) gave a warm welcome home to Danielle (Gibson) Whorton, who is in her first season as a volunteer coach for Georgia after a decorated career with the Razorbacks, in its previous SEC series.

The 11th-ranked Razorbacks visit 20th-ranked Kentucky (23-13-1, 7-8) for a three-game series starting tonight, and this time it will be Deifel's turn to face someone who helped pave her coaching path.

Kentucky Coach Rachel Lawson, in her 16th season as the Wildcats' coach, saw something in Deifel more than 13 years ago.

"Quite honestly, she's the reason I got some of the calls I got early in my coaching career," Deifel said.

While Deifel was an assistant coach at Maryland from 2009-10, the Terrapins played Kentucky in back-to-back seasons. The second time they met, Maryland's pitching staff had improved from the prior year.

It was something Lawson remembered when former Louisville coach Sandy Pearsall called asking for pitching coach recommendations.

"She goes, 'I don't know this person from the next person, but we played Maryland, and you know, what she did with their pitching staff from Year 1 to 2 [was impressive],' " Deifel said, "and kind of just put her name on me even though she didn't know me.

"I got a call from Sandy and ended up getting the job at Louisville."

Through the years, the two have developed a closer friendship. When the Razorbacks hit a skid earlier in the season, Lawson was someone Deifel said she leaned on for encouragement.

"I have a ton of respect for Rachel, because she's what's right in the sport," Deifel said. "She is committed to doing what is right, not what is right for her. And I think there is a lot to be said for that. She just has a ton of integrity and I think she does a tremendous job with her team. I can keep talking on and on and on."

Friendships will have to be set aside when the Razorbacks and Wildcats clash in a top-20 matchup beginning today at 5:30 p.m.

Arkansas is tied for third place in the SEC with a series against first-place Tennessee looming next weekend. Kentucky is looking to respond after being swept by the Volunteers last weekend.

The Wildcats have the fifth-best team batting average (.304) in the SEC and have two of the league's top five hitters in catcher Kayla Kowalik (.440) and shortstop Erin Coffel (.424).

"We're going to see a lot of different looks, and we're going to have to make really quick adjustments," Deifel said. "On our defensive-pitching side, they have an offense that puts a lot of pressure on defenses. They put the ball in play [and] have two of the best players in the country in Kowalik and Coffel.

"Like we did going into the Georgia series, you look to limit their offense. You know they're going get theirs, and we need to limit it."

Arkansas took a break from SEC play last week and won 4 of 5 nonconference games, with its lone loss coming to No. 24 Central Arkansas.

The Razorbacks have three conference series left before the SEC Tournament, which will be played in Fayetteville beginning May 9. As the regular season winds down, Deifel said she has liked her team's development.

"I'm really pleased with the progress that this team has made," she said. "I'm really pleased with the resilience they've shown through tough times.

"I think the thing that we still need to continue to be really good at is just refocusing in the moment and not getting caught up in what's happened or what's yet to happen."

More News None

Todays softball

No. 11 Arkansas at No. 20 Kentucky

WHEN 5:30 p.m. Central

WHERE Cropp Stadium, Lexington, Ky.

RECORDS Arkansas 32-12, 9-6 SEC; Kentucky 23-13-1, 7-8

TV None

STREAMING SEC Network-Plus

SHORT HOPS Deifel is 5-8 against Lawson since she arrived at Arkansas. … The Razorbacks took 2 of 3 games from the Wildcats last season in Fayetteville. … Arkansas has won 10 consecutive SEC road series. … Arkansas senior RHP Chenise Delce was selected with the No. 9 pick of the Womens Professional Fastpitch draft by the Oklahoma City Spark on Monday night. … Arkansas LHP Hannah Camenzind notched her second SEC freshman of the week honor after a strong performance against Alabama-Birmingham last Saturday. She did not allow any earned runs while pitching and led Arkansas hitters with 3 RBI while going 2 of 3. … Kentuckys Erin Coffel and Kayla Kowalik are two of 25 finalists for the USA Softball National Player of the Year. … The Wildcats have the SECs worst team ERA (3.96).





Kentucky Coach Rachel Lawson





