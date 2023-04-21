The world in brief: Protests follow Macron to French town

Protests follow Macron to French town

GANGES, France -- Hundreds of people opposed to the new law raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 demonstrated Thursday in a small town in southern France during a visit by President Emmanuel Macron, while scattered protests were staged elsewhere.

Macron's trip to Ganges comes amid a concerted new effort by him and his government to move on from the furor caused by the pension overhaul.

Demonstrators sang what has become the anthem of the retirement protests: "We are here, we are here, even if Macron doesn't want [us to be here], we are here."

The French president met with teachers and students at a middle school, where he promoted his education policies. At his arrival, the site was hit by a power cut, which the local branch of the hard-left CGT union said was a protest action.

Dozens of police were deployed in the small town to prevent protesters from getting close to the school. They briefly used tear gas to disperse people who tried to storm the barriers.

Raising the retirement age ignited a monthslong firestorm of protest. Opponents were further infuriated after Macron's government in March chose to use a special constitutional power to pass the change without a vote in parliament.

U.K. leader gets report on aide inquiry

LONDON -- U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday reviewed the findings of a long-awaited investigation into allegations his top deputy bullied government employees, but didn't make a decision on his fate.

An independent employment lawyer issued the report after investigating eight formal complaints that Justice Secretary Dominic Raab had been abusive toward staff during a previous stint in that office and while serving as foreign secretary and Brexit secretary.

Raab, who is also deputy prime minister, has denied claims he was overly demanding and belittled and demeaned his staff. He said he "behaved professionally at all times," but would resign if the bullying complaints were upheld.

Sunak's spokesperson, Max Blain, said the prime minister received the report Thursday morning and was considering the findings to determine if Raab had violated the ministerial code and whether any action -- up to dismissal -- should be taken.

The code of conduct requires ministers to treat people with respect and have proper and appropriate relationships with colleagues, civil servants and staff. It says harassment, discrimination and bullying will not be tolerated.

Although Blain said the decision would be made "as swiftly as possible," Sunak had not reached a decision by the end of the day Thursday.

1 dead, 47 saved in migrant boat wreck

ATHENS, Greece -- Authorities in southern Greece say one migrant has died and 47 others have been rescued after a sailboat crashed into rocks and partially sank in a remote coastal area of the Greek mainland.

The coast guard said the migrants -- 15 men, 16 women and 16 minors -- were located Thursday near the southern tip of the Peloponnese region, some 155 miles south of Athens, after managing to reach a beach and call for help.

The migrants carried a man found to be unresponsive by rescuers and later confirmed dead, while four children and three women were hospitalized for observation. The nationality of the migrants was not immediately known.

Officials said coast guard divers had checked the hull of the sailboat and found no one trapped inside.

Migrants have typically embarked on riskier journeys in recent years to try to avoid heavily patrolled Greek islands near the coast of Turkey.

Boats heading to the Greek mainland or Italy are frequently abandoned by smugglers in the early stages of the crossing.

Congo extremists kill at least 20 people

KINSHASA, Congo -- At least 20 people have been killed and others abducted by extremists in eastern Congo's North Kivu province, a civil society group said Thursday.

The Allied Democratic Forces -- believed to be linked with the Islamic State group -- attacked civilians in Samboko village in Beni territory on Wednesday, Mamove civil society organization president Kinos Katuho told The Associated Press.

Congo's army deployed to the area and freed two of the hostages after a battle with the rebels, he said.

Conflict has been simmering for decades in eastern Congo where more than 120 armed groups are fighting, most for land and control of mines with valuable minerals, while others are trying to protect their communities.

Since April last year, Allied Democratic Forces attacks have killed at least 370 civilians and abducted hundreds, including several children, according to the United Nations.

The group, which originally operated in North Kivu province, has spread to neighboring Ituri, where more then 144,000 people were displaced between January and February, according to the U.N. Efforts by Congo's army and Ugandan forces to push them back have yielded little results. Earlier this month, more than 30 people were killed in a string of attacks by the group between Ituri's Irumu and Mambasa territories.



