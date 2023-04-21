NWA NATURALS: Vukovich drives in game-winner for Sod Poodles





SPRINGDALE -- Amarillo trailed most of the game but rallied to claim a 3-2 win over Northwest Arkansas in 10 innings Thursday evening at Arvest Ballpark.

The Sod Poodles, who trailed 1-0 after an inning, ended the game with an interesting defensive play in the bottom of the 10th off second baseman Ryan Bliss's glove, but threw out Tyler Tolbert at the plate to end the game.

A.J. Vukovich gave Amarillo a one-run lead thanks to a long single that scored Deyvison De Los Santos, who started the 10th on second base.

The teams traded runs in the ninth to force extra innings. Tristin English drove in two with a single, while third baseman Jimmy Govern hit a solo shot in the bottom of the ninth to extend the game.

The Naturals took a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Tyler Tolbert led off with a walk then went all the way to third on John Rave's single past the first baseman and scored on Robbie Glendinning's single past the shortstop. But Amarillo starter Luke Albright came back to get the next two hitters to leave two runners on base.

The Sod Poodles had a big chance to tie or take the lead in the seventh as they put runners on the corners with one out. However, catch Jose Briceno threw out Nick Delesandro trying to steal second and Ryan Bliss flied out to end the inning.

Northwest Arkansas threatened in the second as eighth-place hitter Jimmy Govern and nine-hole hitter Parker Bates each walked with one out. But Albright struck out Tyler Tolbert and Jorge Bonifacio to end it.

Northwest Arkansas starter Jonathan Bowlan left the game with an apparent injury with an 0-2 count on Nick Delasandro leading off the top of the third. He pitched two scoreless innings, struck out three and walked one. Reliever T.J. Sikkema came on to pitch a perfect third in place of Bowlan.

Albright walked the first two Naturals in the third, but John Rave was thrown out trying to steal third and reliever Josh Green struck out Jeison Guzman and got Jose Briceno to ground out to end the threat.

Amarillo loaded the bases in the top of the fourth thanks to a single and two walks from Sikkema, but he came back with a strikeout and groundout to escape trouble.

Amarillo pitching handled the Naturals to the tune of just two hits in a 5-0 win on Wednesday. Sod Poodle pitchers no-hit Northwest Arkansas for the first seven innings.

More News None

Todays game

AMARILLO SOD POODLES AT NW ARKANSAS NATURALS

WHEN 7:05 p.m.

WHERE Arvest Ballpark, Springdale

RADIO Broadcast on milb.com/northwestarkansas/fans/audio-listen-live

ONLINE nwanaturals.com

PITCHERS Today: Amarillo (Hill 0-0 1.13 ERA) vs. Naturals (Hoffman 1-1 4.00 ERA).

TICKETS Home plate premium $14; Dugout Super Premium $13; Dugout Premium $11; First base-Third base reserverved $9; Grass bern $8.

PROMOTIONS Arrive early on Friday night for a Bullpen Party from 5:45 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand. The Bullpen Party features 'Happy Hour drink specials for fans of age while all fans can enjoy our $2 BBQ Sliders or a special 6 for $8 deal and enjoy postgame fireworks. … Continue the weekend fun with a Bullpen Part prior to every Saturday night home game. Fans that arrive early will enjoy drink specials and $2 BBQ Sliders or a special 6 for $8 deal from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand. … The first 1,000 fans through the gates on Saturday night will receive a Naturals Dri-Fit T-Shirt. … Family Sundays at Arvest Ballpark feature discounted Hot Dogs and the opportunity for kids to run the bases following the conclusion of the game.

NATURALS THIS WEEK

TODAY Northwest Arkansas vs. Amarillo, 7:05 p.m.

SATURDAY Northwest Arkansas vs. Amarillo, 6:05 p.m.

SUNDAY Northwest Arkansas vs. Amarillo, 2:05 p.m.

MONDAY Off day



