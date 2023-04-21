Walmart CEO reports earning $24.1M

Walmart Inc.'s chief executive earned $24.1 million in fiscal 2023, according to a government filing. That's about 933 times the median salary of a Walmart employee, the company said in a disclosure required by law.

The Bentonville-based retailer filed its annual proxy statement on Thursday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Walmart President and Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon earned a base salary of $1.47 million, $19.4 million in stock awards, and $2.8 million in other compensation.

Chief Financial Officer John David Rainey, who took on the CFO role in June, earned $39.7 million. That included a $5 million bonus.

Rainey's predecessor, Brett Biggs, earned $1.75 million before leaving the company.

Suresh Kumar, global chief technology and development officer, earned $16.1 million.

John Furner, chief executive of Walmart U.S., earned $13.9 million; Judith McKenna, CEO of Walmart International, earned $13.5 million; and Sam's Club CEO Kath McLay earned $11.9 million.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette follows a formula developed by The Associated Press that reflects amounts identified in proxy statements that are actually paid to executives. It excludes changes in pension value and deferred compensation earnings.

The CEO pay ratio in the proxy statement used McMillon's earnings as calculated by the company.