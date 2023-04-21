Washington County OKs $1 million for emergency operations center Facility planned for site near Road Department, Sheriff’s Office

FAYETTEVILLE -- A request for $1 million to pay for architectural and engineering work on a new emergency operations center was approved Thursday by the Washington County Quorum Court.

The justices of the peace voted 13-1 to appropriate the $1 million from the county's remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds. The county received more than $46 million in ARPA funds from the federal government in the aftermath of the covid-19 pandemic with the funds meant to help recover from the effects of the pandemic.

Beth Coger, justice of the peace for District 9, cast the lone "no" vote. Coger had questioned the need to earmark $1 million for the architectural and engineering work.

"If we start with a budget of $1 million isn't it likely that's what we'll be charged?" said Coger, adding that the county should instead budget $250,000 to begin the work and appropriate more if needed. A motion by Coger to change the amount from $1 million to $250,000 was defeated.

County Judge Patrick Deakins said the county needs to keep moving on the project and the $1 million budget for the design work will avoid possible delays that might happen if the Quorum Court had to meet to approve additional money. Deakins said any money from the $1 million not used in the design process will be rolled over into the construction of the building.

In response to questions, Deakins said he has been reluctant to offer any estimate as to the cost of the building, saying any amount "will almost certainly be wrong" but he said the best estimate puts the cost at around $5.5 million.

"I hope it is less than that," he said.

Deakins has said the county has selected a location near the county's Road Department on the south campus located on South Brink Drive. Deakins said the proximity to the Road Department, which can provide "men and machines" in the event of an emergency, along with the availability of space on county-owned property were important factors.

The department's offices are currently housed in space made available by the state fire academy at its training facility in Lincoln. Prior to that, the offices were in downtown Fayetteville at 105 N. Mill Ave. in what is now the Northwest Arkansas Crisis Stabilization Unit. Once it was decided the stabilization unit would be in that building, emergency services was moved to the County Annex building for a brief time in early 2019. That building was then designated as the location for a new circuit judge's offices and courtroom, and emergency services moved to Lincoln in November 2020.

County Treasurer Bobby Hill told the Quorum Court's Finance Committee last week the county has obligated more than $40.7 million of the ARPA funds and spent more than $31 million. The money must be obligated by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026.

The money obligated includes about $8.3 million for premium pay for county employees who worked through the covid-19 pandemic, about $5.4 million for self-contained breathing apparatus for the county's rural fire departments, $1.1 million for Central Emergency Medical Services, about $1.1 million for remodeling work and new consoles for the emergency dispatch center, and $750,000 for new HVAC units and security cameras and software for the jail.

The county also has directly appropriated about $8.8 million in ARPA money for a covid-related expansion of the jail, and another $10 million received under the American Rescue Plan Act and later designated as revenue replacement money by the county has also been earmarked for the jail expansion project.

The justices of the peace are set to consider requests for the federal money from nonprofit groups in the county when the Quorum Court's County Services Committee meets May 1.

Also Thursday, the Quorum Court voted 9-5 to approve a conditional use permit for a self storage business on property south of Highway 16 east of Fayetteville.

The county's Planning Board in January voted 6-1 to approve a request for a conditional use permit for the Mally Wagnon Self-Storage facility, and a neighbor appealed that decision to the Quorum Court.

According to information from the Planning Department, the business is proposed for a parcel of about 6.5 acres on Mally Wagnon Road. The self-storage business would have 14 buildings of different sizes, built in phases. According to the application, 11 of the planned buildings are 30 feet by 200 feet in size, one is 30 feet by 179 feet, one is 30 feet by 136 feet and one is 30 feet by 44 feet.

At least 21 neighbors of the area contacted the county opposing the permit, citing the residential character of the area and the already difficult traffic conditions that exist where Mally Wagnon Road connects with Arkansas 16, according to the Planning Department. The residents also said a large, commercial development would change the natural flow of water in the area and could affect numerous springs.