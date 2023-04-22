MASTERSON ONLINE: A failure of justice





There's a significant criminal case of apparent misidentification underway in Bryant involving Joseph K. Black, a 44-year-old assistant manager of a Big Red convenience store there, and the city's police department.

If facts fall as they appear, Black has been the victim of an ongoing failure of justice despite convincing evidence of his innocence.

Ryan Berg, who also is Black's brother, has been researching and writing about Black's travails that began July 25, 2022, when he stopped with his dog at Big Red Store #128 in Bryant for two canned Monster drinks. That much is captured on closed-circuit cameras.

It also is key to the case because Bryant Police had been searching for a Black man who had been identified as a suspect in a late July 2022 theft.

On a Friday afternoon in August 2022, a Bryant Police detective stated that she obtained receipts and surveillance video from Big Red's home office after receiving a report about the man who'd had his wallet and credit cards stolen and used at several Little Rock-area businesses.

Her review showed the wallet-thief suspect purchased two Body Armor drinks and two bags of chips on the stolen card at a certain time on a certain date, while white Joseph Black (this could get confusing) was pictured buying two Monster drinks and no chips, his receipt of about the same time shows. Black later said he has never had a Body Armor drink and the containers look nothing alike (which they don't), and was with a friend when the fraudulent transaction occurred.

Months had passed before Black says he even knew anything about this case, or that he'd been named as a suspect in stealing a wallet and cards until being pulled over in a traffic stop en route to work on March 4 this year.

He was quickly arrested and his vehicle impounded, and he was taken to the Saline County Detention Center for the next two days. Since then he and his family have paid about $12,000 in legal fees.

Berg says Black's mistaken arrest was reported immediately to the Big Red Information Technology Department, which manages the corporation's CCTV system. Supervisor Shane Stone told Black that on the day and time in question, "the time stamps on the CCTV cameras at Big Red Store #128 in Bryant were inaccurate by one hour--either backwards or ahead" [he couldn't recall]."It was because of Daylight Savings Time."

Stone also told Black about that his corporate office didn't receive a request to obtain video evidence from Bryant Police, despite what the warrant said. Black said Stone was adamant and apparently confused about that, which left it unclear how the video was obtained by the detective.

His brother's arrest prompted Berg's interest in other Arkansas cases in which he says other men have been arrested, based largely on police negligence, for crimes they didn't commit.

I don't doubt it since being personally involved in five such questionable cases over the years, which is probably why this case resonates so strongly with me.

Last month, Black answered the theft charges in Bryant District Court. The prosecutor offered a plea deal: plead guilty and pay the court $600 to avoid the mandatory 30-day jail sentence if found guilty. Black declined and pleaded not guilty, but not without leaving the courthouse incredibly frustrated, Berg wrote.

He told Berg the whole thing is scary because this would have been a felony, and in Arkansas a Class D felony carries a six-year prison sentence. When the prosecutor offered a plea deal, he almost took it despite his professed innocence.

"I had a conversation with my brother and mother to talk about it," Black said. "Part of me is afraid to go to trial. I know that I would go to prison if I don't win the case."

That sounds lot to me like he has little faith in the integrity of our supposedly impartial justice system. He is now suing the police and the city of Bryant for false arrest, false imprisonment, and violation of civil rights, as well as Summerwood Partners LLC (Big Red) for gross negligence based on providing video to the police which falsely incriminated him.

Berg says Black is among half a dozen people known in and around Little Rock between 2017 and 2023 to have been falsely arrested because of negligent police investigations, Berg writes.

Berg said data from policescorecard.org/ar analyzed 214 police departments and 75 sheriff's departments in Arkansas, which showed out of 865 civilian complaints of police misconduct, 17 percent were upheld.

Black's case is currently in the hands of the Bryant City attorney and the judge who signed the warrant for his arrest. Black has filed a pro se motion and will defend himself in the courtroom. On April 11, he filed a motion to dismiss all charges with prejudice so that he can move forward with his life and civil suit against the city and Summerwood Partners, said Berg.

Sounds to me like a heck of a pro bono case for some bulldog attorney.

Mike Masterson is a longtime Arkansas journalist, was editor of three Arkansas dailies and headed the master's journalism program at Ohio State University. Email him at mmasterson@arkansasonline.com.



