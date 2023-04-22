A plan, no budget

Editor, The Commercial:

Right is right. I don’t care who writes to The Pine Bluff Commercial. These people have put together a plan without a budget. They have duplicated services that our city government should be doing.

Go look outside at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Urban Renewal can’t do anything without code enforcement signature. Why come up with the Generator when you have the Incubator two blocks up the street? There is a plan.

People have plans to make our city better but if Go Forward One Forward, whatever their name, is not coming up with it, they don’t want to hear it. Slavery was legal. Was it right? Some of you all just can’t think for yourselves or need someone to be an overseer over you.

We will have a water hike and a mileage for a school coming. People say give them a chance. They had six years and what? Don’t blame the pandemic, the taxes didn’t stop. They have not raised the $20,000,000. So now are they going to raise the rest of the $20,000,000 and raise another $20,000,000 private money not private grants LOL?

They did not have any intentions of raising the money. We lose a lot of our young minds because you don’t have to get an education to be a slave. Go to the bank with your new version resume and your zoot suit on and ask for $50,000. See how much money they are going to give you? This is what your group of people have done. Gave them money without a budget or real plan.

ALBERT J. KING JR.,

PINE BLUFF



