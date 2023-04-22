Actor’s last charge dismissed





SANTA FE, N.M. -- Prosecutors have formally dismissed an involuntary manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin in the fatal 2021 shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the Western film "Rust," citing new evidence and the need for more time to investigate.

In a turnaround for the 65-year-old actor, special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis filed Friday the notice to dismiss the only remaining criminal allegation against Baldwin in state District Court in Santa Fe. An involuntary manslaughter charge against Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the weapons supervisor on the film, is unchanged.

Prosecutors say the investigation is ongoing.

An online status hearing was scheduled for Friday afternoon in state District Court in the case against Gutierrez-Reed. Baldwin's involvement in the hearing was called off with no charge pending against him.

The special prosecutors said Thursday that the "decision does not absolve Mr. Baldwin of criminal culpability and charges may be refiled." They have declined further comment.

Baldwin was pointing a pistol at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal when it went off, killing her and wounding director Joel Souza.

Baldwin has said the gun fired accidentally and that he did not pull the trigger. An August FBI report on the agency's analysis of the gun found that, as is common with firearms of that design, it could go off without pulling the trigger if force was applied to an uncocked hammer -- such as by dropping the weapon.

In March, "Rust" safety coordinator and assistant director David Halls pleaded no contest to a conviction of unsafe handling of a firearm and a suspended sentence of six months of probation. He agreed to cooperate in further inquiries into the fatal shooting.

When the manslaughter charges were announced in January, Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said the case was about equal justice under the law and accountability in Hutchins' death, regardless of the fame or fortune of those involved.

A new legal team took over prosecution of Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed in late March after the original special prosecutor appointed in the case resigned.

The dismissal of the charge against Baldwin, also a co-producer on "Rust," abruptly changes the tenor of the investigation, said John Day, a Santa Fe-based criminal defense attorney who is not involved with the case.

When word of the dismissal came, Baldwin was at Yellowstone Film Ranch on the set of a rebooted "Rust" production, a representative for Rust Movie Productions said. Preparations for filming were underway at the film's new location in Montana, 18 months after the shooting shut it down.

Gutierrez-Reed's attorneys said they fully expect her to be exonerated in the judicial process.

"The truth about what happened will come out and the questions that we have long sought answers for will be answered," the lawyers, Jason Bowles and Todd Bullion, said in a statement.

Before Friday's dismissal, the case against Baldwin had already been diminishing. In February, a weapons enhancement to the manslaughter charge was dropped, reducing the maximum prison sentence from five years to 18 months.

Baldwin has worked little as an actor since the shooting, but he stayed active on social media, making Instagram videos, posting podcast interviews and pictures of his wife and seven children.

Plans to resume filming were outlined last year by the cinematographer's widower, Matthew Hutchins, in a proposed settlement to a wrongful death lawsuit that would make him an executive producer. Souza has said he will return to directing "Rust" to honor the legacy of Halyna Hutchins.

Gloria Allred, attorney for other Hutchins relatives who filed their own lawsuit, and for "Rust" script supervisor Mamie Mitchell, who witnessed the shooting and filed the first suit over it, said Friday that her clients will press forward with their civil litigation against Baldwin, regardless of what happens with the criminal charges.

"Mr. Baldwin should know that we remain committed to fighting and winning for our clients and holding him accountable for pointing a loaded gun at Halyna Hutchins, pulling the trigger and killing her," Allred said in a statement.

Information for this article was contributed by Susan Montoya Bryan of The Associated Press.





Actor Alec Baldwin attends the 2019 PEN America Literary Gala at the American Museum of Natural History on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in New York. Prosecutors in New Mexico plan to drop an involuntary manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin in the fatal 2021 shooting of a cinematographer on the set of the Western film “Rust.” Baldwin’s attorneys said in a statement Thursday that they are pleased with the decision to dismiss the case. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)





