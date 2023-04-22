Amid laughter and accolades, Ervin installed during investiture ceremony

Nearly two years after taking her place on the federal bench in the Eastern District of Arkansas, U.S. Magistrate Judge Edie R. Ervin was formally installed during a long-awaited investiture ceremony attended by family, friends, federal and state judges, attorneys, federal court staff and others.

Ervin, 57, was selected for the magistrate judge position with the help of a merit selection panel of lawyers and members of the public, and her selection was announced April 23, 2021. She took her seat on the bench June 1, 2021.

Prior to being named to the bench, Ervin had worked as a law clerk for three federal judges; most recently Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge J. Thomas Ray, and in the past, former U.S. district judges G. Thomas Eisele and James M. Moody Sr.

Eisele, who retired from the federal bench in 2011 after serving as a district judge for 41 years, died in 2017 at the age of 94. Ervin served as a law clerk for Eisele for two years earlier in his tenure and was called back in 2002 at Eisele's request to serve as his law clerk until he retired. Ervin holds the distinction of being the only law clerk to work for Eisele for more than two years.

Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr., who presided over the ceremony, said a well-known story about Eisele was that he had determined when he first became a federal jurist that he would always rotate his law clerks regularly, saying that would ensure that he would learn from his clerks and they would learn from him.

"So it was for the first 25 clerks," Marshall said. "Then came Edie, and so it was for the next 10 years after she left. And then, he changed his mind."

Marshall said Eisele contacted Ervin and asked her to return as his permanent law clerk, "and that's the story of how she got Judge Eisele to change his mind. The next is how she got Judge Ray to change his mind."

Ray was traveling out of state and unable to attend Friday's ceremony.

Marshall said the story Ray told was that following an extended detention hearing that lasted the better part of a day and involved many witnesses, Ray made his decision and then outlined the case to Ervin, explaining how he arrived at his decision.

"'What do you think?' he asked her," Marshall said, then quoted Ervin as saying, "'Well, I think you got it exactly wrong. This is how I see the case,' and she lays it out for him. He says, 'Hmmm, let me think about it,' and he goes out and rules as Edie had suggested to him."

Marshall said after the hearing, Ray and Ervin were sitting in his chambers and he told her that her feedback was exactly what he needed and he urged her to continue in that vein.

"She said, 'I don't know if I can, it was really hard,'" Marshall continued. "He said, 'I don't understand, Edie. We've known each other for 20 years. We've worked together, and I need you to do this.' She said, 'I just don't have any practice at this. I never had to tell Judge Moody or Judge Eisele ...'" Marshall drifted off as the room exploded with laughter.

"Needless to say," Marshall concluded, "Edie grew into that job."

Moody said he got to know Ervin when she served as his law clerk for two years when one of his clerks took a leave of absence.

"In that short period of time I came to admire this person beyond what I can tell you today," Moody said.

He said once he hired her -- at the urging of Carolyn Fant and Marge Higginbotham; Eisele's court reporter and courtroom deputy -- Ervin quickly settled in.

"When she hit the door she fit right in," he said. "The only time I ever questioned her judgment was when I was told she had a brief stint riding motorcycles. ... Actually, it didn't concern me because everyone deserves a little spice out of life and, Edie, we're glad you got that out of your system."

William Griffin III and William Waddell Jr., partners at the Little Rock law firm of Friday, Eldredge and Clark, where Ervin worked in private practice, praised Ervin for her legal acumen and her analytic skills as well as her sense of humor and ability to empathize with others.

Griffin said as he was preparing his remarks he emailed Ervin to ask if there was a particular area she wished for him to address. He said her response came back "within minutes."

"Maybe you can just say you worked with me and I'm not an idiot," Griffin recalled, drawing a big laugh. "I definitely did work with Edie, and I was the one who was better for it."

Waddell said he had found a letter written by Eisele recommending Ervin to the Friday firm, and said an irony was that when she had clerked for the law firm in 1992, she had begun trying for the first time to get a job as Eisele's clerk. He said a former member of the firm, Walt Paulson, had written a letter to Eisele years earlier recommending Ervin to be Eisele's law clerk.

"You can just see Judge Eisele having this twinkle in his eye when he took that letter that Walt Paulson had sent and sent it back to us as his recommendation," Waddell joked. "I thought about asking Judge Marshall if he would receive these as evidence, but we don't need evidence today."

"But they'll be received," Marshall cut in.

Ervin talked about her years in the legal profession and many of the influences on her career. She also expressed gratitude for the family members who had traveled from around the country to attend, while demonstrating her ability to deliver a one liner or two.

"They came from Colorado, from Texas, from Tennessee, and from L.A.," she said. "For you city folks, that's Lower Arkansas. Specifically, Magnolia, Arkansas, where I grew up."

Ervin thanked the a cappella quintet Judicial Harmony -- made up of federal court employees Melanie Beard, Laura Bichlmeier, Crystal Newton, Joyce Pigee and Girtrude Simmons -- for the group's rendition of the Star Spangled Banner, saying, "I'm so thankful I wasn't asked to sing ... and trust me, so are you."

She praised Marshall for his leadership, saying that he inspires those in the court to do their best work "in an atmosphere of collegiality and respect."

As Ervin took the oath of office -- with her spouse Cecelia "C.C." Todd holding a judicial robe that once belonged to Judge Eisele, her nephew Brandon Boswell holding the Bible, and Judge Marshall administering the oath -- she solemnly repeated the words of the oath.

The robe, she said, came out of the trash in Eisele's office after he had discarded it for a new robe. When she remarked on it, she said, Eisele responded, "'Who would want that old thing?'"

"I decided I did," Ervin said. "This robe reminds me of the hard work I need to do to be the best magistrate judge I can be."

Following the oath, Marshall gestured to an empty chair where the panel of federal judges were sitting.

"Judge Ervin," he said, "if I may quote you, we have worked with you and you are not an idiot. ... We invite you to take your much deserved place here."

Judge Edie Ervin gets help putting her robe on from her spouse, Cecelia Todd (left), as her nephew Brandon Boswell (left center) and Judge D. Price Marshall (right) look on after Ervin was sworn in during her Investiture ceremony as U.S. Magistrate Judge of the Eastern District of Arkansas on Friday at the Richard Sheppard Arnold United States Courthouse in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)





