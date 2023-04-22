Another day older

The game is played this way: Fiscal conservatives say any increase is an increase. An increase of, say, 1 percent in an agency's budget is more money, right? Then progressives shout back that an increase isn't an increase if the agency's targeted population grows, or if inflation eats away at 2 percent each year.

As P.J. O'Rourke once noted about this game: "Both sides can be telling the truth. Or in layman's terms, lying."

For months now, on a variety of issues, the president of the United States has mocked the loyal opposition: Where is your plan, guys?

This week the Republicans gave their plan on the debt ceiling. The president apparently isn't interested.

The GOP leadership suggested lifting the debt ceiling for one year in exchange for spending cuts and policy changes. Among other changes, the papers say the Republican proposal "would roll back spending to 2022 levels, and impose a 1 percent cap on most future federal spending for the next decade. The proposed debt limit increase would last until sometime next year, putting the issue back in the spotlight during the presidential campaign."

The Washington Post offers more details:

The debt limit would be raised, yes.

But there would also be spending cuts. Back to levels agreed to in 2022. The Post uses the word "slash" and others used the word "massive." Well, we don't remember grandma being kicked out of the nursing home last year. Would going back one year in federal spending really be the end of the world? Or at least the end of American entitlements?

Some of us don't think so.

The Republican plan would also cap growth in all the various agencies' budgets at 1 percent.

Cap growth.

We imagine any new Congress could undo that. But even such fiscal responsibility of a 1 percent cap in growth meets with wailing and gnashing of teeth among progressives. For them, and their president, if it's not more government spending, and an increase in the $31 trillion national debt, then any plan is a non-starter.

Our wire story said President Biden "denounced the bill in some of his most aggressive language yet, saying it would gut critical programs and hurt the most vulnerable."

"That would mean cutting the number of people who administer Social Security and Medicare," he said, "meaning longer wait times. Higher costs for child care, significantly higher--preschool, colleges. Higher costs for housing, especially for older Americans, people with disabilities, families and children, veterans."

And you remember how all that happened in 2022, during his second year as president. Which is where the Republican plan would take current spending.

Neither do we.

There would be added work requirements, according to The Post. Current law says SNAP benefits can be given to adults without children up to 49 years old--with work requirements. The proposed plan would raise that age to 56.

"With Medicaid, meanwhile, Republicans proposed a rule requiring the low-income recipients of federal health insurance to satisfy certain income or work thresholds. That includes, for example, participating in 80 hours per month in employment or community service--otherwise states could remove these enrollees from the safety-net program. The rules would cover beneficiaries from age 19 until age 56, with some exceptions, such as for those who are pregnant or caring for young children."

This isn't draconian stuff.

The GOP plan also aims to stop any attempt by the administration to cancel thousands of dollars in student debt.

As if an adult taking out a loan with a promise to pay it back is responsible. But that's a different editorial. Or eight.

According to the press, the GOP plan would claw back (note the phrase) money for the IRS to hire more folks. We'd bet any pollster would find that most Americans might agree with that portion of the plan more than any other. Especially this time of year.

The plan would take back unspent covid aid. And why not?

Other parts of the plan: Partial end for tax credits for EVs. More oil and gas drilling. Labor issues.

This plan sounds like at least a reasonable place to start negotiations. But the president isn't interested. The papers say he "angrily demanded" that Republicans agree to increase the debt limit "without conditions" and "insisted he will not negotiate about spending under the threat of" default.

We'll note that again the next time he mocks Republicans for being unwilling to come to the table.